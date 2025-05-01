Nick Cannon Reveals His Most Important Asset and The Answer Will Blow Your Mind

Nick Cannon made the shocking revelation about his most prized possessions. The comedian and host who has fathered 12 kids with different women has insured his testicles for $10 million.

During his appearance on the May 1 episode of the Tea Time with Raven & Miranda podcast, Cannon opened up about his decision. “It started off like, ‘Yo, this would be a good joke,’ but we really went through with it,” the Wild 'n Out host revealed.

He decided in 2024 and announced it that year, appearing in a commercial for Dr. Squatch. He recalled the higher-ups at Dr. Squatch asking him about his most valuable asset. “My balls. I got the insurance policy in my office. It's legit,” he quipped.

Cannon revealed that if he happens to lose one of them in some unforeseen accident, the money would go to his children. He shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. The comedian is also the father of sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon, and daughter Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell.

Cannon shares three-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion and a 2-year-old daughter with another ex-partner, Abby De La Rosa. He and LaNisha Cole share a daughter Onyx Ice Cole. The Masked Singer host is also father to son Legendary Love, 2, with Bre Tiesi.

He and Alyssa Scott welcomed two kids of their own: son Zen and daughter Halo Marie Cannon. However, Zen died as an infant in 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

During his podcast conversation, hosts Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday asked whether he’s done having kids or wants more. The TV personality didn’t explicitly give an answer but he did gush about his love for babies.

“I love the baby stage. Baby to toddler. So fun,” he said. “Because 3 year olds, those are the three-nagers. They think they know everything,” he added.

