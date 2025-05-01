Shah Rukh Khan reveals which role Deepika Padukone would play best and it has connection to her daughter Dua; WATCH

The World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES Summit) officially began in Mumbai on May 1. The event, aimed at boosting the media and entertainment industry, has brought together several leading figures from the film world. Among the distinguished guests were Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. At the summit, Khan showed his protective side, ensuring Deepika was comfortably seated before praising her by saying she would be a wonderful mother to her daughter, Dua.

During the summit, King Khan candidly praised his co-star, saying, 'I think the role she would play best is that of a mother now, to Dua. I think she’s really going to be a wonderful mother.'

Another sweet moment from the WAVES Summit 2025 is going viral. Fans are super excited to see Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone together on stage for a panel talk.

As always, SRK showed his gentlemanly side, he made sure Deepika was comfortably seated before he sat down himself. It’s little gestures like these that remind everyone why he’s truly called the king.

Meanwhile, the WAVES Summit 2025, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, serves as a major platform to showcase India’s spiritual and creative industries, ranging from film and traditional arts to gaming and tech. The event is thoughtfully curated to encourage cultural exchange and spark innovation, uniting some of the most talented individuals from across the nation.

On the work front, King and Padukone will be next seen sharing the screen space in King. According to a report by Pinkvilla, sources revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was keen on having Deepika Padukone in his upcoming film King from the very beginning.

However, initial scheduling conflicts arose as Deepika was on a break to spend time with her newborn and focus on fitness. With delays in the film's schedule, the timelines eventually aligned, allowing her to come on board.

The source also noted that, during the interim, Khan had briefly considered Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif for the role due to the date issues. King also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Arshad Warsi.

