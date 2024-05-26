Exhuma actress Jung Yun Ha shares she's battling cancer in emotional social media post; Agency confirms announcement

Jung Yun Ha is a South Korean actress who recently featured in the hit film Exhuma. The actress announced that she was diagnosed with cancer a year and three months ago. She shared the news through an emotional post on her social media which she later deleted. Exhuma is a horror film which has received critical acclaim and is also being loved by the masses

Jung Yun Ha shares her cancer relapse

On May 25, Exhuma actress Jung Yun Ha took to Instagram and revealed that she was diagnosed positive for cancer through a now-deleted post. She informed that a year and three months ago, she was diagnosed with cancer and had surgery, but now, about a year later, her cancer is back. She continued and wrote that she heard her first and second tests were not good.

The actress continued, "I'm writing this because I don't feel like suffering in silence alone." She also mentioned that if she is not responsive, it might be because she is in a state where she can't contain her emotions or has no courage to be positive.

Her agency C-Jes Studios confirmed her Instagram announcement and stated that the actress is waiting for test results and depending on it, she might take a full hiatus to focus on recovery.

More about Jung Yun Ha and Exhuma

Jung Yun Ha made her debut in 2015 with the drama Yong Pal. Some of her hits include Exhuma, Big Bet, Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, and more. She will also be appearing in the much anticipated Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin starrer The Trunk.

Exhuma tells the story of a family who suffers from paranormal activities and hence calls upon two shamans. They sense dark shadows that have attached themselves to the family. To get rid of it, they reach a gravesite in a small village. Once they dig up the grave, all evil is let loose. It stars starring Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, and more.

