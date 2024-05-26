Ma Dong Seok’s The Roundup: Punishment hits 11 million moviegoers; overtakes Exhuma as fastest 2024 film to do so

Ma Dong Seok’s new film from The Roundup series continues to soar high at the box office. The movie has managed to surpass 11 million moviegoers already, shattering the record of its 2023 prequel. In addition, The Roundup: Punishment also became the fastest 2024 film released in 2024 to achieve the box office feat.

Ma Dong Seok's The Roundup: Punishment breaks Exhuma's box office record as fastest 2024 Korean film to reach 11 million moviegoers

According to a May 26 update by the Korean Film Council, The Roundup: Punishment has officially achieved a total of 11,000,085 moviegoers as of 11:30 a.m. KST. Originally released in April 2024, the movie reached this feat just within 33 days.

With this, The Roundup: Punishment also overtakes Kim Go Eun, Choi Min Sik, and Lee Do Hyun starrer Exhuma, which managed to reach the milestone 40 days after its Korean release on February 22.

On the other hand, with 11 million moviegoers, The Roundup: Punishment also shatters the record of its 2023 prequel The Roundup: No Way Out. Ma Dong Seok and Lee Jun Hyuk starrer prequel managed to hit a total of 10.68 million moviegoers in 2023.

Know more about The Roundup series

The Roundup: Punishment is the fourth installation of the popular The Outlaws (also known as The Roundup) anthology. The first film of this series The Outlaws was released on October 3, 2017, with a talented cast lineup of Ma Dong Seok, Yoon Kye Sang, Jo Jae Yoon, and more.

On May 18, 2022, the second installation The Roundup hit the theaters. Ma Dong Seok made his glorious return while Son Suk Ku, Park Ji Hwan, and many more actors joined the cast.

Followed by The Roundup: No Way Out’s premiere on May 31, 2023, the sequel The Roundup: Punishment once again made waves in the Korean film industry.

More about The Roundup: Punishment

In this action-packed adventure, Ma Dong Seok reprises his role as a badass police officer Ma Seok Do, who digs deeper into the dark world of cybercrime. While pursuing the developers of an illicit drug trafficking system, he discovers its alliance with an online gaming syndicate. The film paces up as he sets on a perilous expedition to take down the mastermind behind it all.

Alongside Ma Dong Seok, this film also features Kim Mu Yeol, Lee Joo Bin, Lee Dong Hwi, Park Ji Hwan, and more in pivotal roles The 1 hour 49 minutes 49-minute-long film is directed by Lee Sang Yong, who also helmed the prequels.

