Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin starrer thriller The Trunk concludes filming

The Trunk is an upcoming K-drama featuring Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin which is scheduled to premiere in 2024. There is much hype and anticipation surrounding the project as the megastars would be seen on screen together for this mystery thriller.

The Trunk featuring Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin wraps filming

As of February 29, Netflix's thriller K-drama The Trunk has wrapped up its filming. The mystery romance featuring Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin revolves around the story of the head of a marriage service agency and a music producer. Both have completely different ideas of marriage and hence disagree with each other often. While Gong Yoo's character believes in marriage, Seo Hyun Jin's doesn't. The drama is adapted from the book Trunk. Our Blues and Moon Lovers director Kim Gyu Tae is taking charge of the series. Park Eun Young who wrote for Hwarang is the scriptwriter for The Trunk.

More about Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin

Gong Yoo started his career as a video jockey in 2000. He made his debut as an actor in 2001 with the drama School 4. My Tutor Friend marked his first appearance on the big screen in 2003. The actor has been a part of dramas like Goblin, Squid Game, Coffee Prince, The Silent Sea, Big and more. He was also part of popular movies like Silenced, Kim Ji Young: Born 1982, Train to Busan and many more.

Seo Hyun Jin made her debut in 2006 with the drama Hwang Jin Yi. In the same year, she featured in the film Love Me Not. Her big break was with the 2011 drama The Duo in which she took the lead. The actor has featured in hit dramas like Another Miss Oh, The King's Daughter, Soo Baek Hyang, the Let's Eat series, Doctor Romantic, The Beauty Inside, Black Dog, You Are My Spring, Why Her? and more.

