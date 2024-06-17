Bollywood Newswrap, June 17: Alia Bhatt drops heartwarming PIC of Ranbir Kapoor-Raha; Kareena Kapoor's romantic UK vacation with Saif Ali Khan

As we bid goodbye to June 17, it's time to revisit all the important Bollywood news that took place in the industry.

From Alia Bhatt sharing a cute picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Raha to Kareena Kapoor dropping romantic glimpses from her UK vacation with Saif Ali Khan, several news made headlines.

List of top 5 Bollywood news of June 17, 2024

1. Alia Bhatt drops picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Raha

Taking to her Instagram account, Alia Bhatt shared a heartwarming picture of Ranbir Kapoor exploring the streets of Italy with their daughter Raha during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merhant's pre-wedding bash. Ranbir is seen wearing a green t-shirt paired with white shorts and matching shoes, while his daughter looks lovely in a yellow frock.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan's romantic UK vacation with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan along with their kids are vacationing in UK. The actress took to her Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures from the vacation. From eating pizza together to clicking a picture hand-in-hand, the duo serves major couple goals in the post. Sharing the pictures, she penned, "#CoupleWhoEatPizzaAndRunTogether (red heart, hand-heart, and a rainbow)."

3. Salman Khan wishes fans ‘Eid Mubarak’ with new PIC ahead of Sikandar shoot

Salman Khan will next be seen in Sikandar and ahead of the shoot, he treated fans with a new look to wish on the festival of Eid al-Adha 2024. In the caption, Salman said, “Wishing ev1 Eid Mubarak!”

Speaking about Sikandar, a source exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla, “Sajid Nadiadwala was on the lookout for a fresh pairing as the script demands that at the writing level. He narrated the subject to Rashmika, and the actress was excited by not just her part but also the overall approach of AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala to mount the film.”

4. Details about Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's next shooting schedule revealed

As per a report from Hindustan Times, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 team will resume shooting by the end of this month (June). The team had taken a break as Kartik was busy with the promotions of Chandu Champion and the movie’s leading lady, Triptii Dimri went for a vacation in Italy. The report also mentioned that they’ll now resume the shoot as the release date is nearing. The makers of BB3 are eyeing a Diwali release this year.

The report suggested that the film team, including Kartik and Triptii, will head to Madhya Pradesh’s Orchha town by the June end for their next schedule. “The location will give a very rooted aesthetic vibe as is the requirement of the story”, HT’s source revealed. They will be stationed there till July before heading for one last schedule after that.

5. Shabana Azmi gives congratulatory kiss to Kartik Aaryan as she reviews Chandu Champion

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi shared an adorable picture with Kartik Aaryan planting a kiss on the actor's cheek. Praising his role in Chandu Champion, she penned, “I was deeply moved by #Kabir Khans film #ChanduChampion and I loved #Kartik Aryans portrayal. He played it with an almost child determination with an extremely winsome smile which prevented him from projecting it as arrogance.”

“#Vijay Rasz as the coach is v effective. It’s a real life story and I say Salaam kabir for making it his lifetime so he got to watch it with his family. Here am I with Kaartilk at a special screening organised by #Excel Entertainment,” she further added.

