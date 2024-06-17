9 famous Amar Akbar Anthony dialogues that cinephiles still remember

Amar Akbar Anthony hit the screens in 1977. This Manmohan Desai directorial starred an ensemble cast including Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi, and Shabana Azmi, as leads. Kader Khan worked as a dialogue writer in this film.

So if you are into famous dialogues of Hindi cinema and have watched Amar Akbar Anthony, let’s take a look back at the 1977 film.

We have curated a list of 9 famous Amar Akbar Anthony dialogues for you that will tickle your bones.

9 famous Amar Akbar Anthony dialogues for you

1. Aaisa toh aadmi life mein do-heech time bhaagta hai ... Olympic ka race ho yah police ka case ho ... tum kahe mein bhaagta hai bhai?- Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan mouthed these lines when his character Anthony catches Jeevan while the latter is running away from the police. This dialogue was quite hilarious.

2. Hindu Muslim Sikh Isai ... sabhi toh hai bhai bhai-Vinod Khanna

Vinod Khanna, who plays the role of Amar, a police officer, delivered this dialogue while describing the theme of the film. It speaks volumes of secularism stressing the unity between all religions in India.

3. Apun bahut famous aadmi ... bada bada paper mein apun ka chota chota photo chapta hai-Amitabh Bachchan

This scene from Amar Akbar Anthony featured Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna. In the scene, Amar meets Anthony for the first time and asks if he is Anthony. Amitabh Bachchan mouthed this chest-thumping dialogue while showing how famous his character Anthony is in his area.

4. Daaru mat pee mat pee mat pee…Daaru bahot kharab cheez hai- Amitabh Bachchan

This dialogue is from an iconic scene of Amar Akbar Anthony where Amitabh Bachchan’s character Anthony speaks to himself in the mirror. Anthony, who is heavily injured after a fight scene, is drunk and advises himself to not drink alcohol. The way Big B delivered these lines in the hilarious scene is still remembered to date.

5. You know the whole country of the system is juxtapositioned by the haemoglobin in the atmosphere because you are a sophisticated rhetorician intoxicated by the exuberance of your own verbosity.-Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, who plays Anthony Gonsalves in the film, delivered this dialogue in the song, My Name is Anthony Gonsalves. British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraellines had originally delivered these lines during his speech in the Parliament of the United Kingdom in 1878.

6. Jab tum apni whiskey mein baraf daalna bhool sakte ho toh kisi gareeb ke pet mein roti dalna kahan yaad rahegi-Pran

Veteran actor Pran had mouthed these lines in a scene that also featured Jeevan, who is best remembered for playing negative roles. In the film, Pran’s character says these lines after Jeevan forgets to put ice in his whiskey.

7. Baap ki di hui pistol yaad hai aur pistol dene wala baap yaad nahin-Pran

These lines are from a scene when Pran’s character meets his long-lost son, Amar. Amar finds a pistol that he hid during his childhood. His father gave him the pistol. Pran delivered these lines to make Amar realise that he is his father.

8. Hamare miyan hamare bagair katai thodi karte hain, hum sui mein dhaga dalte hain to ye silai karte hain…hum kainchi pakadte hain aur inka haath thaamte hain tab jaake to inse katai hoti hai- Neetu Singh

This dialogue is from a climax scene featuring Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor. In the scene, Rishi and Neetu are disguised as a tailor and his ‘begum’ respectively. Neetu Singh, who plays the role of Salma, mouthed these quirky lines. The dialogue was all about flirting and romance.

9. Arey aapka ye aala bigda hua hai. Hamare seene pe sarr rakh kar kaan laga ke suno, andar se yahi aawaaz aayegi, Dar-De-Dil Dar-De-Kamar Dar-De-Jigar…Dil mera dard ka godaam ban kar reh gaya- Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor delivered this dialogue in Amar Akbar Anthony. In a scene, Rishi Kapoor, who plays Akbar Illahabadi, flirts with Neetu Singh’s character Salma during his check-up at her clinic. This dialogue comes up after Salma checks him with a stethoscope on his back and tells him he is fine.

Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan played the roles of Nirupa Roy and Pran’s on-screen sons in the film. Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh, and Parveen Babi were cast as their love interests respectively.

The story of Amar Akbar Anthony revolves around three siblings - Amar, Akbar, and Anthony - who are separated in their childhood.

They are raised in families representing Hindu, Muslim, and Christian communities. While Amar, raised by a police inspector, becomes an honest cop, Akbar becomes a talented qawwali singer. He is adopted into a Muslim family. A kind priest brings up Anthony. He becomes a bar owner.

They are destined to collide after they donate blood to their mother, and they have no idea that they are related to each other. When they meet, the storyline brings hilarious situations that erupt due to their diverse cultural backgrounds.

Hope you enjoyed these Amar Akbar Anthony dialogues.