Chandu Champion Monday Box Office: Kartik Aaryan film collects Rs 5 crore on Bakri Eid Holiday

Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan and starring Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and others, held well on first Monday courtesy the Eid holiday, as it netted Rs 5 crores. The collections on Eid Monday are higher than the opening day and that is a good sign. The four day total of Chandu Champion now stands at a little over Rs 25 crores and the first weekend can hit Rs 33-34 crores if all goes well.

Chandu Champion has got good word of mouth but the numbers are still lower than what they should be. A film starring an a-list actor, that is helmed by an a-list director should be performing better at the box office than how it is. The collections of Munjya on second Monday were matching Chandu Champion's numbers and they might even be higher than Chandu Champion's numbers on Tuesday since the horror-comedy is holding supremely in the mass circuits.

Chandu Champion's Fate Lies In How Well It Holds At The Box Office In Week 2 And Week 3

Chandu Champion's fate lies in how well it holds over the second weekend and after Kalki 2898 AD releases. The movie has a chance to end up doing in the vicinity of Rs 60 crores, which although is not a lot, is a respectable number for a movie with a low opening.

Kartik Aaryan Moves Onto Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Next

After Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan moves onto Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Diwali release is sure to take a bigger opening than Murlikant Petkar's biopic drama. Kartik Aaryan after Chandu Champion is looking for consolidation on the initials front and only Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's strong opening can provide him with that.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Chandu Champion Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 4.50 crores 2 Rs 6.50 crores 3 Rs 9.75 crores 4 Rs 5 crores Total Rs 25.75 crores nett in 4 days

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is a movie on the extraordinary life of Indian Paralympian Murlikant Petkar.

Murlikant Petkar, very early on in his life, has the dream of winning a gold medal for India at the Olympic Games. Back in the days, representing India and winning a gold at the Olympic Games is not considered practical. Despite his father's unwillingness, he learns wrestling at a local akhada. One thing leads to another and he finds himself in the Indian Army. He goes on to represent the Indian Army as a boxer and later, India, as a paralympian swimmer.

Despite all that Petkar has achieved in his life, his achievements remain hidden till he decides to file an FIR on the president of India for not awarding him with an Arjuna Award.To know why Petkar wants an Arjuna Award and whether he gets one from the President of India, you have to watch Chandu Champion.

