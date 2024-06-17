Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 462: Shosuke Komi’s Backstory Revealed; Release Date, Where To Read And More

With Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 462 on the horizon, fans cannot wait to see Hitomi reveal more details about why Shosuke's smile has been lost. Don't miss the chapter as it releases, and keep reading to get the release date, where to read it, and more.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 462: Release date and where to read

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 462 is set to release on June 19, 2024, barring unforeseen delays. If postponed, the chapter is expected tobe releasede by June 26 at the latest. For updates, fans shouldwatchn Tomohito Oda's X account, @ooodaaaatooo. Komi's story can be exclusively followed digitally on Viz Media's official website or in Shokugan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday Issue 30.

Expected plot of Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 462

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 462 will likely take place in the past, where Hitomi Tadano takes up the role of ‘Detective’ as she investigates the real reason behind Shosuke's lost smile. Her sleuthing skills will be put to the test as she looks into Shosuke's past and interactions with his friends and family.

Along the way, Hitomi may uncover some surprising things about Shosuke's true feelings and experiences. Fans can expect Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 462 to have a deeper exploration of Shosuke's character, and given the series’ track record, the reason will either be a comically irrelevant misunderstanding or a rather gloomy circumstance.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 461 recap

In Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 461, titled Mizuhara, a flashback to Shosuke's childhood shows him as a capable, confident 6-year-old who believes he should make friends for others instead of himself. His mother dotes on him, calling him an angel. They encounter Hayato Mizuhara, a child, and the narrator says that Shosuke Komi can do anything, so he doesn't need to communicate.

In the present, Hayato believes he's the reason Shosuke stopped smiling. He rejects Hitomi’s proposal to visit Shosuke's place but asks Shosuke to compete with him as they did once as kids. While no response came from Shosuke, Hitomi translates this as acceptance of the match.

At the neighborhood pool, older women admire Shosuke and Hayato's physiques, and Hitomi joins them in her swimwear. She trips but is saved by Hayato, though he notices that Shosuke has also moved to help her in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 461.

Hitomi then asks why they came to the pool. Hayato recounts a childhood incident where he lost a swim race to Shosuke, angrily told him to stop smiling, and believes this caused Shosuke to lose his smile over time. Determined to mend their relationship, Hayato challenges Shosuke to a rematch. Hayato wins and offers Shosuke a hand out of the water, smiling at him as Shosuke once did.

Through Hitomi's ventriloquism, Shosuke ‘speaks’ in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 461, conveying understanding and forgiveness. As they leave, Hayato encourages Shosuke to be happy with his girlfriend. Hitomi clarifies she’s more of an older sister figure to Shosuke.

Later, Hitomi surprises Shosuke with a popsicle to his neck before giving him one. She says she likes Hayato, though he sometimes seems to misunderstand her. She then says she might tell him the real reason Shosuke doesn't smile. Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 461 ends as Hitomi addresses the readers, saying the next chapter will be about Detective Hitomi displaying her sleuthing skills.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the reason why Shosuke Komi doesn’t smile in the Komi Can't Communicate manga.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

