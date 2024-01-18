Exhuma with Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun and Lee Do Hyun invited to participate in 74th Berlin International Film Festival

Exhuma starring Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun and more talented actors is all geared up for its release this February. The film which is based on the practice of occult has been garnering a lot of attention for its unconventional plot and star cast. The film has been invited to take part in the renowned Berlin International Film Festival 2024. Here are the details.

Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun and Lee Do Hyun starrer Exhuma invited to 74th Berlin International Film Festival

Exhuma is a horror film in which Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, Yoo Hae Jin and Jeon Jin Ki will be taking on the lead roles. The thriller has been generating a lot of hype for its theme. The upcoming film has been invited to participate in the 74th Berlin International Film Festival for the Forum Section. The film festival is scheduled to take place from 15-25 February. The renowned Berlin International Film Festival is considered to be Europe's big three and has been carrying a legacy since 1978.

More about Exhuma

Exhuma starring Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, Yoo Hae Jin and Jeon Jin Ki will be released in the theatres in February. The project has been directed and written by Jang Jae Hyun who has also previously created Svaha: The Sixth Finger, The Priests, 12th Assistant Deacon and more. He is also directing the Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been starrer The Nuns.

Advertisement

Exhuma tells the story of a family who suffers from paranormal activities and hence calls upon two shamans. They sense dark shadows that have attached themselves to the family. To get rid of it, they reach a gravesite in a small village. Once they dig up the grave, all evils are let loose. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapcha

ALSO READ: Choi Min Sik, Lee Do Hyun and Kim Go Eun starrer occult mystery film Exhuma releases five international posters and an intriguing trailer