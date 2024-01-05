Choi Min Sik, Lee Do Hyun and Kim Go Eun starrer occult mystery film Exhuma releases five international posters and an intriguing trailer

Choi Min Sik, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Go Eun, and Yoo Hae Jin have teamed up for the thrilling occult mystery movie Exhuma. The film has created quite a buzz worldwide, unveiling five interesting international posters and an intriguing trailer. Fans can mark their calendars for its theatrical release in February.

Exhuma’s five intriguing posters

The set of international posters, encompassing five distinct types, captivates viewers with images of unidentified entities and close-up facial expressions. The initial poster reveals a mysterious being partially unearthed from the soil, heightening curiosity about enigmatic occurrences. Subsequently, the English title EXHUMA and the tagline ‘The vicious emerges’ accompany intense visuals of four characters engrossed in a suspenseful atmosphere, generating anticipation about their fate amid unfolding destruction.

In one poster, Choi Min Sik, who plays the geomancer Sang Deok, can be seen with a resolute expression hinting at the grim fate that awaits him. Kim Go Eun plays Hwa Rim, a shaman skilled at calming disturbed spirits. The images depict Hwa Rim's intense preparation for a ceremony, making viewers fascinated by the mysterious circumstances she faces.

Advertisement

Yoo Hae Jin portrays Young Geun, the undertaker in charge of the burial. Young Geun, unlike Sang Deok and Hwa Rim, has a distinct charisma with a calm and poised demeanor, giving an unusual dynamic to the group. Lee Do Hyun plays the shaman Bong Gil in his feature film debut. The photographs show him chanting sutras, hinting at a major acting makeover that will show fans a side of the actor they haven't seen before.

Exhuma – Plot and trailer

Exhuma presents a compelling storyline revolving around a leading geomancer, mortician, and shamans whose lives become intricately woven into a series of mysterious events as they undertake the task of moving a dubious grave in return for a substantial payment. Esteemed director Jang Jae Hyun, recognized for his directorial work on Svaha: The Sixth Finger and The Priests, spearheads this eagerly awaited project.

The concurrent release of the international trailer further seizes attention, featuring feng shui masters, undertakers, and shamans entangled in peculiar events, commencing with the exhumation of a grave. The ominous line, ‘It is the worst of evils,’ foreshadows the impending dire situation for those gathered around the suspicious grave. The collaboration of four characters with distinct personalities—ranging from Sangdeok, a feng shui master in search of land, to Hwarim, a shaman appeasing vengeful spirits, Yeonggeun, a courteous undertaker, and Bonggil, a sutra-reciting shaman—creates an immersive and distinctly genre-centric experience. The overall prediction is that the film will deliver an engaging and enjoyable viewing experience.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Top 10 Highest Grossing Korean Movies of all time