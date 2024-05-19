Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday: When actor wore suit stitched by local tailor for Cannes debut as designers refused to support

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known as one of the most versatile and prominent actors in Bollywood. The actor has proved his mettle with his top-notch acting skills and earned the status of a multifaceted actor. Nawazuddin made his debut in the year 1999 with a small role in the Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh.

As the actor celebrates his birthday, let's take a trip down memory lane about one of his initial experiences walking the Cannes red carpet and the interesting story behind it.

When Designers refused style Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Cannes debut

Nawazuddin Siddiqui first walked the red carpet of Cannes for the screening of his movie Gangs Of Wasseypur. Recalling his journey, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said he had only one suit stitched by a local tailor back then. But now, things have changed, of course. In an old interview, Nawaz said, "I was in Cannes for the first time. three of my films were being screened. I feel blessed. For 13 years I was given no room to grow as an actor. Kuch bhi milta tha main kar leta (I accepted what came my way). Gangs Of Wasseypur changed my life. Today I feel I've just begun my life."

He further added, 'I have no fashion sense at all. I didn’t even know that one day I’d wear such clothes.' The actor recalled that several designers refused to style him as he was not a famous actor. In the end, he went to a local tailor and got stitched a black suit, which he wore to the Cannes Film Festival.

When Manish Malhotra designed a tuxedo for Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Cannes 2018

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who attended the Cannes Film Festival for 9th time in 2018, was seen donning Manish Malhotra ensembles at the event. Malhotra designed not one, but three different suits for the actor — one for the red carpet, another for the screening of Manto, which stars the actor himself, and a third one for the after-party. Until then, Siddiqui sported the same black suit made by a tailor.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up on his love for acting

In a conversation with Human of Bombay, Nawazuddin expressed that his passion for acting remains strong. Describing himself as a committed actor, he stated that acting is his life, and that aspect of him cannot be taken away by anyone.

The seasoned actor added, “The people I work with, they want to work with me again. I am an obedient actor, I will do everything for the film. I have a very sincere process. Acting is everything for me, my happiness is in my work. Acting is my life, it makes me happy, and I am proud of it. It is not like, ‘Oh I have worked for a month, now I need to travel and rest.’ I thank god that I chose this profession, my core is of an artiste. I want to be like this my entire life, this is my life. If you tell me I can’t act anymore, I might as well die.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the work front

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in the movie Section 108, alongside Arbaaz Khan and Regina Cassandra. He also has Bole Chudiyan, Noorani Chehre, Adbhut, and Sangeem in his kitty. Additionally, last year, Nawazuddin ventured into the music scene with a music video titled Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai.

