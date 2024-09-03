EXID’s Hani and psychiatrist Yang Jae Woong postpone September wedding over investigation for medical malpractice

EXID member Hani, the famous singer and actress who was set to get married this September to psychiatrist Yang Jae Woong, has now announced that they have postponed their wedding due to a medical malpractice police investigation. It has not yet been announced when the wedding will take place as of yet.

On September 3, 2024, EXID member Hani and her groom-to-be psychiatrist and TV personality Yang Jae Woong announced that they had postponed their September wedding. According to representatives of Yang Jae Woong, Mystic Story confirmed the reports of the wedding being postponed to the South Korean media outlet OSEN and said that Dr. Yang has delayed the wedding and it “won’t be happening immediately.”

Yang Jae Woong and Hani have been dating since 2022 and had planned to hold a private wedding in September. However, Yang Jae Woong’s clinic recently got wrapped in a tragic case when a patient died. After the patient’s death, it was alleged that they were neglected, which led to her death.

The bereaved’s family later filed a criminal complaint against Yang Jae Woong’s clinic, where they accused the clinic of involuntary manslaughter due to neglect. They further filed a petition with the National Human Rights Commission of Korea. Yang Jae Woong became a beacon of criticism when he announced his marriage plans four days after the patient died.

Advertisement

Since then, criticism has been increasing and according to many reports, Yang Jae Woong has postponed the wedding indefinitely.

Mystic Story has further added in their statement that due to the ongoing police investigation, it can be understood that they are “waiting to see how things develop.”

Previously, Yang Jae Woong had issued a statement in July earlier this year, where he expressed his deep remorse over the unfortunate incident and apologized to the bereaved’s family. He had assured that the hospital would fully cooperate with the police investigation, where they would provide all important documents and footage.

He promised that he and his hospital staff would participate in all inquiries and take responsibility for whatever the outcomes are. None of the representatives of the couple have confirmed when the wedding will take place now.

ALSO READ: Hanteo Chart claims ‘data contamination’ as reason for demanding user data in swift reply to K-pop store's statement