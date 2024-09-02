Hanteo Chart claims ‘data contamination’ as reason for demanding user data in swift reply to K-pop store's statement

Hanteo Chart has responded with a swift response to Ktown4u’s earlier statement after rejecting to include them in its charts and has claimed ‘data contamination’ in the sales numbers of Ktown4u. Earlier today, famous K-pop store Ktown4u issued a statement stating that they have refused to reveal the personal information of the buyers in their statement as was asked by Hanteo Chart.

On September 2, 2024, Hanteo Chart released a notice in a swift response to the earlier statement issued by Ktown4u.

Hanteo Chart in their statement began by explaining that they wanted to share their position after the claims made by Ktown4u Co., Ltd. First, they implied that their name Hanteo implies the foundation of Korean music and they have always worked hard to provide accurate chart data.

Hanteo Chart added that there have been reports and indications of “data contamination such as suspected duplicate sales counting or intentional inflation of sales figures in the data provided by Ktown4U Co., Ltd.” And to verify the data they have temporarily suspended the inclusion of data from the K-pop seller.

Hanteo Global later assured that they are aware of the importance of buyers’ personal information and so have only asked for “minimum” important information. But because some data still needed to be included they were in the middle of negotiations. They went on to express deep concern as Ktown4u rejected their request to share the above-mentioned information and unilaterally issued a statement.

Hanteo Global went on to add that as a result of this, they can not trust Ktown4u sales at present as they believe including their data will not be right for them, the artist, or the fans. They added that if Ktown4u sales are proven to be right they will add them to Hanteo charts.

In the end, Hanteo Global once again urged Ktown4u to “provide accurate and reliable data.”

For the unversed, LE SSERAFIM and EXO’s Chanyeol fans lately have been claiming that data on the album sales for the respective artists have not been added to the charts. LE SSERAFIM made a comeback on August 30 while Chanyeol released his debut album on August 28.

Here are some fan reactions:

Furthermore, Chanyeol fans and Chinese Bar previously urged Hanteo Global to reflect the actual sale numbers for the EXO member’s Black Out album, but they did not receive any reply. Chanyeol’s fans have further claimed that the artist sold over 200K albums on release day but the same has not been reflected.

This present feud between Ktown4u and Hanteo Global has fans believing that this might be the reason for the low sales of LE SSERAFIM and Chanyeol.

