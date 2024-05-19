Glen Powell Talks About His On-Screen Chemistry With Sydney Sweeney; Says, ‘It’s Like Julia Roberts and George Clooney'

Glen Powell is one of the most remarkable actors who often surprises audiences with his acting talent and on-screen persona. In his career, Powell has worked with many talented stars, including actress Sydney Sweeney. The two starred together in their hit romantic comedy movie Anyone but You.

In a recent interview, the 35-year-old actor shared his views on working with Sweeney. He even compared their on-screen chemistry to Julia Roberts and George Clooney. The actor references Euphoria star as someone with whom he shares a "great creative partnership."

ALSO READ: 'Stop Trying To Make Glen Powell Happen': Actor's Parents Hilariously Troll Him at Hit Man Premiere

Glen Powell on his on-screen chemistry with Sydney Sweeney

Glen Powell recently sat down to chat on Sunday Today, where he opened up about his views on his creative partnership with actress Sydney Sweeney. In addition, Powell also compared his on-screen chemistry with the actress to acting legends Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

Talking about his creative partnership with the actress, the Top Gun: Maverick actor told the outlet, “It’s like Julia (Roberts) and George (Clooney), you know? Matthew (McConaughey) and Kate (Hudson). These people that worked together over and over and over again. It’s when you find somebody that you have a great creative partnership with and somebody you can really trust, and somebody that treats the crew well and her costars well.”

He continued, “And that you really see the vision for the movie, and she’s such a smart businesswoman. You want to keep doing that. There’s no reason to do it any other way.”

The two have previously shared the screen in the 2023 Will Cluck-directed romantic comedy movie Anyone but You, in which Sweeney portrayed the role of Beatrice Messina while he played the role of Ben. Their on-screen chemistry was so authentic and natural that it almost convinced fans at the time that the two may have been dating in real life.

ALSO READ: 'It Was a Great Experience Working With You': Tom Cruise Praises Maverick Co-star Glen Powell Amid Hit Man Promotions

Glen Powell talks about his experience working in Anyone but You

In a previous interview with Vogue Philippines, actor Glen Powell shared his views on working in the 2023 romantic comedy movie Anyone but You.

Powell recalled his time working on the film set, saying, “The wild part about being in a rom-com is all the ideas of love are swirling through your head while these big romantic moments are happening.”

He continued, “This is not a rom-com that’s meant for two hours, and you forget about it. This is a theatrical rom-com that really breathes with the universal language of love and scope, that you haven’t seen in a long time.”