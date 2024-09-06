EXO's Baekhyun says he became family's 'financial provider' after success; showed affection by spending money

EXO’s Baekhyun made his much-anticipated comeback with his fourth solo album, Hello, World. The K-pop star appeared on the South Korean online variety show Zzanbro Shin Dong Yup on YouTube during its promotional activities. Apart from talking about the album, he also revealed major aspects of his personal life.

On September 5, 2024, EXO’s Baekhyun appeared on the YouTube channel Zzanbro Shin Dong Yup to promote his album Hello, World. The host of the show, Shin Dong Yup, asked the artist if he was affectionate with his family. Baekhyun shared that while he was very expressive with his love as a child, his way of showing affection evolved as he grew older.

Baekhyun explained that he prefers to demonstrate his love through practical actions rather than overt expressions. He noted that he has taken on the role of a provider for his parents, mentioning that he bought them a house, regularly updated their car, and handed over all of his earnings from his first three years of work to them.

Moreover, he emphasized his deep gratitude for his parents, acknowledging their frugal lifestyle while raising him and stating that it was only right for him to give back now that he has achieved success.

When Shin Dong Yup pointed out the challenge of giving away three years' worth of earnings and asked if Baekhyun ever wanted to buy cars or watches for himself, Baekhyun modestly replied that his busy schedule left him with little time to enjoy such luxuries, so he chose to give everything to his parents instead.

At the beginning of 2024, Baekhyun announced his departure from SM Entertainment and the establishment of his own agency, INB100, where he will be carrying on his solo activities. However, he is still part of EXO and will be involved with group activities through SM Entertainment. EXO’s Chen and Xiumin also followed his path and joined his agency for future solo activities.

Additionally, Baekhyun is all set to go on his first-ever solo Asia tour in 2024. The concert kicked off on March 16, 2024, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea. The list of cities he will be appearing in is available on his social media page. Moreover, he also made his much anticipated solo comeback with the album Hellow, World and released the music video for the title track, Pineapple Slice.