Kim Soo Hyun's agency claims Sulli was 'aware' of bed scene in film Real amid brother's allegations of forcing her

Sulli’s brother previously raised concerns about her bed scene in the 2017 movie Real, in which she starred alongside Kim Soo Hyun. The film was directed by Lee Sa Rang, who is also Kim Soo Hyun’s cousin. Sulli’s brother questioned why his sister was required to perform a n*de scene when a body double was available on set. He asked whether it was truly necessary. In response, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, initially stated that they would look into the matter.

Now, the agency has released a full-length statement on April 2, 2025, as per MK Sports. GOLDMEDLAIST began by expressing their deep condolences for the late actress Sulli, whose real name was Choi Jinri. The agency explained that Sulli’s character, Song Yoo Hwa, was the female lead, and from the very beginning, the script included a bed scene. They emphasized that the role inherently required nudity, which was made clear during the casting process.

"When we were casting for the role, we explicitly stated that an essential requirement was being open to performing scenes involving nudity," GOLDMEDALIST stated. "Just as job postings outline necessary qualifications, the role of Song Yoo Hwa required n*dity, and this was clearly communicated beforehand." The agency further clarified that the contract included a specific clause regarding nudity, which both Sulli and her agency reviewed before agreeing to the role. "The contract explicitly included a clause outlining the scope of nudity," they quoted. "The late actress and her agency fully reviewed these materials before signing on for the film."

They also acknowledged that filming a bed scene requires a great deal of courage from any actor, and the production team ensured thorough preparation. "The late actress was well-informed about the scene in advance and approached the filming with this understanding," GOLDMEDALIST added.

Addressing Sulli’s brother’s concerns, the agency reiterated that Sulli was fully aware of the scene before filming. While a stand-in was used during the preparation stages to assist with camera positioning and blocking, there was no deception involved. "We are attaching written statements of fact from Real’s assistant director Kim Jung Ok and script supervisor Lee Joon Hyun, who were present for all scenes, including the bed scene," GOLDMEDALIST stated.

Additionally, they clarified that Kim Soo Hyun was not involved in the storyboard or filming decisions. Lastly, they strongly denied Sulli’s brother’s claims that the company had contacted her mother to pressure him into remaining silent.

"“Lastly, we have never contacted the late actress’s mother and do not have her contact information. We understand that one may be curious about the truth of certain statements heard at the funeral. However, bringing up an event from over six years ago now, and posting things on social media as if they were personal experiences when they are not factual, is difficult for us to accept."

