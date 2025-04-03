The Bold and the Beautiful April 2 Recap: Electra Attacks Luna, Hope Turns to Deacon for Support

Electra and Luna’s confrontation turns violent in the new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Previously, Electra stopped by Deacon’s apartment to confront Luna on her intentions with her boyfriend, Will. She warns Luna to stay away from him, or she’ll face consequences.

The latter was unaffected by the threat! She smirked and replied, “Really? Then why am I being annoyed by his jealous girlfriend?” Electra threatens her further, this time with incarceration. But Luna has been a free bird ever since Bill had her pardoned, and she doesn’t intend to go back to that life.

However, Electra was sure that Luna would be caught in some mess soon enough that would take her back to where she belonged. “Until then, I’m warning you to never come near Will or me ever again,” she announced, shoving Luna.

Their argument escalated, and no one backed down. They finally parted ways, but it was more like the beginning of a war than the end. Elsewhere, Hope turned to Deacon for support. She arrived at the Il Giardino and was greeted by Deacon with a hug.

He heard about the Forresters kicking her out of their company and stopping her fragrance line indefinitely. Hope admitted she couldn’t stay with her mother, Taylor, any longer as she kept going on about her destined love with Ridge Forrester.

“If you need somebody to lean on, you lean on me,” Deacon reassured, much to Hope’s relief. Meanwhile, Liam lashed out at Bill for releasing Luna from prison, possibly putting everyone in danger. Bill countered, saying she wasn’t safe in the prison, but Liam was in no mood to listen to his father’s excuses.

After their fallout, Liam decides to quit Spencer Publication. Did Bill have a major motive behind releasing Luna from prison? What will happen to his relationship with Liam? Stay tuned for updates!