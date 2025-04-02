J-Hope proves he’s missing BTS more than ARMY, sends ‘not long’ text to members counting down to group reunion

BTS’ J-Hope surprised fans during a Weverse Live on April 2, 2025, bringing his usual warmth and energy. While interacting with ARMY, he shares that he misses his fellow BTS members—Jin, RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook. “I miss them,” J-Hope said with a fond smile. “It won’t be long before we see each other again." Sharing this, he also revealed that he also shared a message in the BTS group chat about the countdown. "It’s already April; not long left. Fighting!" he added.

His words reassured fans that despite their time apart, the BTS members remain closely connected despite living in different parts of Korea due to military service enlistment. As soon as J-Hope said this, the ARMY could not hold their excitement and shared positive comments about two months left for the reunion to happen in June 2025.

BTS members have been gradually fulfilling their mandatory military enlistment, with Jin and J-Hope already completing their service. Both have resumed their activities, but the group’s full reunion is still in progress.

The eldest member of the group, Jin, enlisted on December 13, 2022, and was discharged on June 12, 2024. J-Hope began his service on April 18, 2023, and was discharged by October 17, 2024. Suga enlisted on September 22, 2023, and is set to be discharged by June 21, 2025. He is the last member to finish his military service. RM and V both enlisted on December 11, 2023, with an expected discharge date of June 10, 2025. Jimin and Jungkook enlisted on December 12, 2023, and will be discharged by June 11, 2025. BTS members are expected to reunite in mid-2025.

BTS members are expected to reunite before the BTS ARMY anniversary on July 9, 2025. According to HYBE CEO, the septet will take a couple of months to regroup and reunite with ARMY after completing their mandatory military service. The CEO stated, "We are looking forward to supporting BTS' group activities expected in 2025 but the members will need time to think about what they want to do as a group reunion." The group might reunite on stage in 2026.

