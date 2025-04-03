Tuk Tuk OTT release: When and where to watch Harsh Roshan starrer Telugu fantasy drama online

Tuk Tuk is a Telugu fantasy drama movie that hit the big screens a few days ago on March 21, 2025. Directed by Supreeth C Krishna, the movie opened to mixed responses at the box office but was loved by a section of viewers for its storyline. If you missed watching it in theaters, then we've got you covered, as it is soon going to make its digital debut.

When and where to watch Tuk Tuk

Tuk Tuk will start streaming on ETV Win on April 10, 2025. The announcement was made by the OTT giant via their social media handles.

Official trailer and plot of Tuk Tuk

Tuk Tuk follows three mischievous boys in a small village. They spend their days pulling pranks, facing scoldings, and chasing quick money. Their routine changes when they discover a magical autorickshaw. As its past unfolds, their story takes a different turn.

The second half shifts focus to Shilpa, a young woman seeking independence. She refuses to conform and takes control of her life. Navin, an optimistic man, respects her choices and supports her journey. Their bond grows naturally over time.

The boys, once central, now play a supporting role in Shilpa’s story. The film explores self-discovery, personal freedom, and idol worship. It avoids giving easy answers, letting events unfold organically. The narrative highlights how past actions shape the present. Tuk Tuk presents transformation through different perspectives, following characters as they face new challenges and realizations.

Cast and crew of Tuk Tuk

Tuk Tuk is written and directed by Supreeth C Krishna. The film stars Harsh Roshan, Karthikeyaa Dev, Steven Madhu, Saanvee Megghana, and Nihal Kodhaty. It is produced by Rahul Reddy D, Lokku Sri Varun, and C SreeRamulu Reddy under the banners of Chithravaahini Productions and RYG Cinemas. Meanwhile, Himabindu Poreddy presents the film.

The cinematography is handled by Karthik SaiKumar, with music composed by Santhu Omkar. Shiva Macha serves as the production designer, while Ashwath ShivKumar takes care of the editing. On the other hand, Lakshman Swamy Seethala is the executive producer.

