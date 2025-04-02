BTS 7 Moments: From secret photos to MV shoots; know what RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook's disks include
BTS 7 Moments features personal stories and individual growth of each member of the boy band during their solo era. Read to know what all is included in each member's silver disk.
BTS 7 Moments, a special archive capturing BTS's journey through 2022 and 2023, has been released today, on April 2, 2025. It is the K-pop boy band's first full-group project following the musical offering Take Two, released on their 10th anniversary on June 9, 2023. The 7 Moments disk features a 66-minute video and a 180-page photobook, consisting of exclusive content, including solo concept photos, magazine shoots, and behind-the-scenes music video filming.
BTS leader RM's disk moments include— Indigo Live in New York shoot sketch, Smoke Sprite (feat RM) MV shoot sketch, Indigo WEVERSE Live sketch, EXHIBITION proof in Seoul behind, Tiny Desk (Home) concert shoot sketch, Nuts MV shoot sketch, No2 (with Park Jiyoon) practice sketch and Indigo Jacket shoot sketch.
Jin's disk moments include— Coldplay concert special performance sketch, The Astronaut official merch making story, Jin's traditional alcohol journey behind, The Astronaut halmyungsoo sketch, The Astronaut official merch promotion sketch, The Astronaut album making story and Movie premiere behind.
SUGA's disk moments include— D-DAY tour practice sketch, Marie Claire shoot sketch, D-DAY tour VCR sketch, Haegeum live clip behind, D-DAY tour poster shoot sketch, D-DAY The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon sketch, Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem) MV shoot sketch and People live clip behinds.
J-Hope's disk moments include— On the Street (with J Cole) MV shoot sketch, CRUSH HOUR concert practice sketch, Louis Vuitton FW 2023 collection shoot sketch, Lollapalooza practice sketch, 2022 MAMA AWARDS practice sketch and 2022 MAMA AWARDS VCR shoot sketch.
Jimin's disk moments include— Like Crazy The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon sketch, FACE Find the imposter among the provincial fans behind, Who The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon VCR behind sketch, VIBE (feat. Jimin) live sketch, Like Crazy BE ORIGINAL sketch, VIBE (feat. Jimin) live practice sketch, Who practice sketch and Vogue shoot behind.
V's disk moments include— Layover Naver NPOP behind, Seoul edition 23 shoot sketch, SimInvestival goes to Korea sketch, FRIEND)S MV shoot sketch, Slow Dancing MV shoot sketch, Le Jazz de V live clip shoot sketch, Winter Ahead (with PARK HYO SHIN) MV (cinematic still version) shoot sketch, FRIEND)S W Korea sketch and ELLE KOREA shoot sketch.
Jungkook's disk moments include— Seven (feat. Latto) Z100 New York / Audacy sketch, Seven (feat. Latto) Weverse magazine shoot sketch, GOLDEN preview behind, Seven (feat. Latto), The Live Lounge sketch, Dazed shoot sketch, GOLDEN Audacy sketch, Seven (feat. Latto) GMA sketch, Dreamers MV shoot sketch Day 1 and Dreamers MV shoot sketch Day 2.
The preview clips of each member's disk are available on BTS' official Weverse.
