PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Shah Rukh Khan slays in casual airport style, Janhvi Kapoor-Boney Kapoor head for vacation together and more

Shah Rukh Khan gives youngsters a run for their money in a stylish airport look. Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor were spotted at the airport, heading for a vacation together. Take a look at some big celebrity spottings from April 2, 2025!

1. Shah Rukh Khan slays airport fashion

Shah Rukh Khan’s smile is enough to make his fans go gaga over him. However, every time the King of Romance makes a public appearance, he makes sure to give the fashion police something to talk about. Yet again, he impressed his fans with his effortlessly stylish airport look. In a plain black t-shirt paired with denim cargo pants and sneakers, the Jawan actor made heads turn.

2. Janhvi Kapoor heads for vacation with Boney Kapoor

Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai’s private airport, heading to an undisclosed location with her father, actor-producer Boney Kapoor. For ease of travel, the Mili actress donned a comfortable co-ord set with brown footwear. As for her father, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was seen wearing a plain blue t-shirt with matching joggers.

3. Karan Johar and Gippy Grewal clicked out and about in the city

Karan Johar recently ventured into Punjabi cinema with Gippy Grewal’s movie, Akaal. On April 2, 2025, the two celebs were spotted out and about in the city. As usual, KJo put his best fashion foot forward and arrived donning a plain white t-shirt with black pants, a jacket, and a pair of sneakers. As for the Punjabi actor, Grewal looked dapper in a denim shirt with denim pants. He donned brown shoes and sported a white turban.

4. Siddhant Chaturvedi goes casual for dinner

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, known for films like Gully Boy, Gehraiyaan, and more, was spotted outside a famous eatery in Mumbai. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor casually sported a black sweatshirt, which he paired with baggy pants and white sneakers. He posed for the paparazzi with a sweet smile.

5. Nirvan Khan and Mika Singh attend Resham and Priyank's engagement bash

Sohail Khan's elder son, Nirvan Khan, attended the star-studded engagement bash of lovers Resham and Priyank. At the event, the youngster was joined by ace singer Mika Singh.

