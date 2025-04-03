Tom Holland Says MCU's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a ‘Fresh Start’ Amid Title Announcement; All You Need to Know

Tom Holland is set to return as Spider-Man in the fourth movie of the franchise. After Marvel announced the title of the upcoming movie to be Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the actor took to his Instagram to drop hints about his role and character arc as Peter Parker in the film.

Holland marked his absence from the title announcement as he has been busy filming for the upcoming Christopher Nolan movie, The Odyssey.

In his social media clip that he recently uploaded, the actor talked about his character having a fresh start. Holland revealed, "I am so sorry I can’t be with you.” He further added, "I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of 'No Way Home,' so 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Holland last donned his superhero suit in Spider-Man: No Way Home. As per the storyline, the fans witnessed that Dr. Strange wiped the world’s memory of Peter Parker.

In the new movie, the audiences are anticipating his reunion with MJ and the Avengers. Previously, the reports also revealed that the actor won’t reprise his role as Spider-Man in Doomsday. One of the reasons behind the same is that the timeline of the character does not fit with the latter’s storyline.

According to the media reports, a vague synopsis for Spider-Man: Brand New Day reads, "Following the events of Doomsday, Peter Parker is determined to lead a normal life and focus on college, stepping back from his responsibilities as Spider-Man. However, peace is short-lived when a deadly new threat emerges, endangering his friends and forcing Peter to reconsider his promise.”

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

