Will Kim Soo Hyun be investigated for tax evasion? Netizen lodges complaint with National Tax Service amid Kim Sae Ron dating controversy

Just as actor Kim Soo Hyun attempts to clear his name amid ongoing controversies regarding his alleged relationship with Kim Sae Ron, a new and potentially more damaging allegation has surfaced; this time, concerning financial misconduct. A whistleblower has come forward claiming they have filed a tax evasion report against the actor with Korea’s National Tax Service (NTS), triggering a wave of speculation about the legitimacy of his reported income and financial activities.

This revelation has added another layer of scrutiny to the actor’s already turbulent career, further intensifying public interest and raising questions about whether Kim Soo Hyun’s financial dealings have been properly disclosed. On March 30, 2025, an anonymous user posted on an online forum, believed to be DC Inside, claiming to have submitted a tax evasion report against Kim Soo Hyun. The post included screenshots of the submission confirmation from the National Tax Service, showing that the report had been marked as “valid,” which means it meets the necessary criteria to proceed to further review or investigation.

According to the whistleblower, their complaint was based on detailed analysis of Kim Soo Hyun’s estimated earnings versus his publicly reported financial disclosures. The major inconsistencies highlighted in the report include:

Significant gaps in reported vs. estimated income: The report claims that Kim Soo Hyun earned over 30 billion KRW from advertising deals alone in the past year, yet official financial records allegedly show an unexplainable deficit.



The report claims that Kim Soo Hyun earned over 30 billion KRW from advertising deals alone in the past year, yet official financial records allegedly show an unexplainable deficit. Suspicious capital trends at GOLDMEDALIST: The whistleblower suggests that Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has reported unusual dips in corporate and shareholder capital, despite the actor being one of the highest-paid celebrities in South Korea.



The whistleblower suggests that Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has reported unusual dips in corporate and shareholder capital, despite the actor being one of the highest-paid celebrities in South Korea. Questionable handling of Kim Sae Ron’s settlement payment: The netizen also alleges that a 700 million KRW settlement connected to Kim Sae Ron’s past legal case may have been processed through non-transparent financial transactions.

The whistleblower reportedly backed up their claims with financial documents, advertising contracts, and income projections, arguing that Kim Soo Hyun’s reported earnings do not align with his actual revenue streams. This has led to speculation that the actor or his agency may have engaged in deliberate underreporting of income to evade taxes.

Rumors have been circulating that GOLDMEDALIST, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, is facing serious financial instability, with some insiders claiming that the company is on the verge of collapse due to the actor’s recent controversies. Given that Kim Soo Hyun is the co-founder of the agency, any penalties or legal consequences he faces could directly impact GOLDMEDALIST’s survival.

If the tax evasion allegations are proven true, the agency could face hefty fines, audits, and additional scrutiny from South Korean authorities. This could further complicate their already precarious position, especially amid reports that Kim Soo Hyun is facing major contract penalties from brands and production companies.

Meanwhile, the public reaction to this new scandal has been swift, with mixed opinions emerging online. While some netizens praise the whistleblower for exposing potential wrongdoing, others believe this could be part of a larger scheme to tarnish Kim Soo Hyun’s reputation.

One of the biggest talking points is South Korea’s whistleblower reward system, which offers monetary compensation to individuals who report confirmed cases of tax fraud or financial misconduct. If this case leads to official proven tax evasion, the anonymous whistleblower could potentially receive a substantial payout from the government.

If the National Tax Service finds evidence of tax evasion, Kim Soo Hyun could face severe legal and financial penalties. Additionally, if GOLDMEDALIST is implicated in financial misconduct, the agency could face additional penalties, increasing speculation that Kim Soo Hyun’s management might collapse altogether.

At this time, the NTS has not officially commented on the report’s specifics. However, given that the whistleblower’s complaint has been marked as valid, an investigation may already be underway. Kim Soo Hyun, who recently held an emergency press conference denying all allegations of wrongdoing, now finds himself at the center of an entirely new controversy; one that could have even more serious consequences than the rumors he was originally trying to fight.

