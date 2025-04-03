Kim Soo Hyun denies 5 evidences of dating minor Kim Sae Ron: From butt n*ked rendezvous to ski trip selfie

YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute has been dropping one or more photos in installments since February, claiming them to be evidence of Kim Soo Hyun's date days with a minor, Kim Sae Ron. As per Kim Se Eui, the operator of the YouTube channel, he received the private content of the two actors from the bereaved family. Kim Soo Hyun accepted the photos to be real; however, he alleged the YouTuber of fabricating their timeline to portray him as a p*edophile.

Kim Soo Hyun denied 5 such pieces of picture evidence of him dating a minor Kim Sae Ron and claimed that those were taken when she was a legal adult. The latest one was a selfie taken during their ski trip. The Garosero operator alleged the picture to have been taken between 2015 and 2016, using the release date of the Descente ski jackets that the two were wearing as their proof.

Kim Soo Hyun's side refuted it by saying that both the actor and the late actress went to the Vivaldi Ski Resort on January 22, 2020, with employees of their agency GOLDMEDALIST, and that he owned group photos.

The actor also denied the cheek kiss picture being taken when Kim Sae Ron was in the 9th grade and aged 16. As per his agency, the time period of the content was 2019, when she was an adult.

Now let's talk about the most controversial picture—Kim Soo Hyun's pants-down photo. Kim Se Eui mentioned sharing the image to prove that he visited the actress' house, which Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, denied. The agency alleged the pic was taken in January 2020. Another photo previously released with the same purpose was that of a man entering Kim Sae Ron's apartment.

Advertisement

Kim Soo Hyun's side said that the man in the photo was not him. The fifth and most recent photo was one where the two actors were sitting in front of a table set with Dakbokkeumtang (spicy braised chicken) and soju. The Garosero operator blamed Kim Soo Hyun for having alcohol with a minor, as the pic was allegedly taken on June 20, 2018, at 11:20 PM. The actor's side refuted it by saying that it was taken at his residence in the presence of his family and that Kim Sae Ron had just visited him back then, and they were not dating yet.

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun is 'scared' Kim Sae Ron's family will make him a 'killer': 'I will clear my name'