5 movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Jio Hotstar with unreal cinematic experience: Brahmastra Part One: Shiva to Jawan

The Hindi film industry often strives to give the audience an experience like no other. With every movie, filmmakers try to come up with ways that blow the minds of cinema-goers. In the past, there have been several movies that not just impressed viewers with the storyline or performances but also the unreal VFX and cinematic experience that was served, leaving the audience talking.

Here are 5 films on OTT with mind-boggling cinematic experiences:

1. Krrish 3

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Krrish 3 is the third installment in the Krrish franchise after Koi... Mil Gaya and Krrish. With every movie in the series, director Rakesh Roshan tried to add an extra element of surprise. This superhero movie remains one of the biggest VFX projects undertaken by Redchillies.VFX. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Vivek Oberoi, Priyanka Chopra, and Kangana Ranaut.

2. Dhoom 3

Where to watch: Prime Video

Dhoom 3 is a heist thriller that stars Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Jackie Shroff, and Katrina Kaif. A year after its release, YRF released a video showcasing what went behind making and implementing VFX in the movie. Sudeep Chatterjee is responsible for the film’s cinematography, which was edited by Ritesh Soni.

3. Jawan

Where to watch: Netflix

Director Atlee and his team impressed cinemagoers with the commendable visual effects showcased in Shah Rukh Khan-led film, Jawan. Be it the opening scene of SRK’s character to the blast scenes or the metro train, everything was made to look real thanks to the able VFX team.

4. Tiger 3

Where to watch: Prime Video

Another movie that surprised viewers with its visual effects was Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, it’s a cinematic marvel that was created by YRF. In a video released by the production house, it was finally revealed how the iconic scenes of the movie were shot.

5. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva grabbed eyeballs due to its impressive visual effects. The movie, which is high on visual effects, was created by Ayan Mukerji. It was Namit Malhotra’s company, Prime Focus, that brought to life the filmmaker’s imagination with nearly 4500 VFX shots.

