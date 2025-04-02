Priyanka Chopra’s straight-off-the-plane outfit featured this practical travel bag worth Rs 5,86,000

Time and again, Priyanka Chopra has served groundbreaking looks for various glamorous events. However, her en-route ensembles aren’t any less fashionable. The OG desi girl was recently papped in an all-black monochromatic attire for the airport, and yet again, she proved that her unparalleled panache can make even the simplest of outfits stand out. Here’s how the diva ensures her enigmatic presence doesn’t go unnoticed with her styling.

Recently, PC was papped at the airport in a comfy yet chic ensemble, with hints of luxury subtly elevating her look. The actress opted to step out in an all-black 3-piece garb featuring a tank top, a longline cardigan top, and high-waist pajamas.

Chopra made an effortlessly powerful statement with her airport look. She wore a black cropped tank top with a U-shaped hemline for a snatched appearance. The Love Again actress layered her black crop top with a matching longline cardigan. The billowy cardigan added a comfy yet stylish touch to her look.

The B-town heart stealer, who often chooses pajamas as her go-to travel essential, paired her upper wear with cozy and flowy drawstring pants. While jeans are the top pick for most stars for their airport look, Priyanka has found a way to make cozy drawstring pajamas, her off-the-plane slay.

Making a minimal look feel stylish is an art and PC excels at that. She accessorized her understated look with gold jewelry pieces including a two-layered necklace with crystal, emerald, and golden locket danglings, infusing regality to her fit. She further adorned golden bangles and several chunky rings, adding a chic touch to her OOTD.

Advertisement

The Bajirao Mastani actress, who’s no stranger to luxury caps, elevated her airport look with a classic baseball cap featuring a houndstooth pattern. The fan-favorite fashionista matched her cap with her luxury bag, completing her fashion statement. The neutral-toned leather tote bag in brownish-green color was from the luxury label The Row and reportedly comes with a price tag of over Rs. 5,86,000.

Finishing up her monochromatic black look with chunky leather black boots, the cinema star made an understated yet snazzy airport-look appearance.

ALSO READ: Did you know Radhika Merchant’s look from Vivienne Westwood show was inspired by popular French painting from the 1740s?