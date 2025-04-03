After Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback with Abir Gulaal, Sanam Teri Kasam's Mawra Hocane is also set to return; know here

Following Fawad Khan's eagerly awaited return to Bollywood with Abir Gulaal, fans have another exciting surprise in store. Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, who made her Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam in 2016, is all set to appear in her maiden Hindi music video, Tu Chaand Hai. This romantic melody, voiced by Indian singer Akhil Sachdeva, is scheduled for release under Novice Records on April 4, 2025

Singer Akhil Sachdeva and Mawra Hocane recently unveiled the first look and official poster of Tu Chaand Hai on his official Instagram account, creating excitement among fans.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Tu Chaand Hai—a special one from us to you. So excited to share this beautiful melody with you all, sung by the most talented Akhil Sachdeva. I can’t wait for you to hear it. Releasing April 4, exclusively on @novicerecordsofficial. Stay tuned."

This project signifies a significant collaboration between an Indian singer and a Pakistani actress, sparking excitement among music and cinema enthusiasts. With a dedicated fan following in both Pakistan and India, Mawra Hocane shared her excitement about the venture, describing it as a "beautiful musical journey."

Mawra Hocane starred alongside Harshvardhan Rane in the Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam. Recently re-released in theaters, the film surpassed expectations and shattered box office records.

Initially struggling at the box office, the romantic drama found immense success upon its 2025 re-release, earning over Rs 56 crore worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing re-released Indian film.

It's worth mentioning that Pakistani artists were barred from working in India following the 2016 Uri attack, preventing Mawra Hocane from taking on any Indian projects since then. However, the Mumbai High Court recently overturned this long-standing ban, allowing Pakistani artists to collaborate in India once again.

Beyond Bollywood, Mawra has been a prominent figure in Pakistani entertainment, featuring in the Urdu film Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 and popular dramas such as Qissa Meherbano Ka, Sabaat, Daasi, Sammi, Haasil, Shareek-e-Hayat, Maryam, and more. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

