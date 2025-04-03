Meet actor who has engineering degree, was part of rock band, worked with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and starred in Marvel project

The actor we are talking about in this piece holds an engineering degree. He has also been a part of a rock band. This person has worked in some popular Bollywood movies where he starred alongside stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He has also appeared in a Marvel project. Were you able to guess? Yes, we mean Fawad Khan.

Fawad Khan has completed his bachelor's degree in software engineering from the National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (NUCES) in Lahore. His acting career began in 2001 with a sitcom named Jutt and Bond. Fawad even formed a rock band called Entity Paradigm with his show's co-stars.

Fawad Khan has worked in many Pakistani television shows like Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, and more. His debut film was Khuda Kay Liye. In 2014, Fawad entered Bollywood with the movie Khoobsurat. It was a romantic comedy in which he was paired opposite Sonam Kapoor.

In 2016, Fawad appeared in the family drama Kapoor & Sons alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, and Ratna Pathak Shah. His last Bollywood movie was the romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was released later that year. Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan headlined the cast.

One of the major highlights in Fawad's acting career was him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He starred in the series Ms. Marvel in 2022.

After almost 9 years, Fawad Khan is now gearing up to make his comeback in Bollywood. He is set to star in the rom-com Abir Gulaal with Vaani Kapoor. The love story takes place in the United Kingdom. A short teaser showcasing the duo’s chemistry has already been released and has won the hearts of his fans. The film is slated to arrive in cinemas on May 9, 2025.

On the personal front, Fawad Khan married Sadaf Khan in 2005. They have three children together.

Talking about his social media presence, the actor has an active Instagram account. He enjoys a following of over 1.7 million on the platform.

