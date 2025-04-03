Khushi Kapoor and rumored BF Vedang Raina join Janhvi Kapoor, dad Boney for Shikhar Pahariya’s birthday vacation: WATCH

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina stepped into the acting realm together with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Since then, the actors have been spotted together multiple times. The increasing closeness between them made fans wonder if there is something romantic between the youngsters. Yet again, Khushi and Vedang were seen together, but this time, they were accompanied by Janhvi Kapoor and dad Boney Kapoor, all set to celebrate Shikhar Pahariya’s birthday. Check it out!

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, were spotted enjoying a vacation with her father, actor-producer Boney Kapoor. Now, it’s the Mili actor’s little sister, Khushi Kapoor, along with Vedang Raina.

In a clip that’s slowly going viral, Khushi was seen arriving at Jamnagar airport. While the cute doggo she carried in her arms made many go ‘awww,’ the person accompanying her raised many eyebrows. At the airport, she was joined by her co-star and B-town actor, Vedang Raina. Both of them were joined by Boney and other acquaintances.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina arrive together:

The rumored couple of showbiz, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang, also waited outside the airport for other members to arrive. Soon, we got a glimpse of Janhvi Kapoor with their pet dog. Well, all of them gathered together to celebrate Shikhar’s birthday. Not just them, even Ananya Panday was papped arriving in the city ahead of the upcoming event.

In the video shared on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, Khushi can be seen beating the summer heat in her all-white ensemble. As for the Jigra actor, Vedang looked dapper as he wore a white t-shirt, which he layered with a casual brown shirt. He completed his look with a pair of denim pants and sneakers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi was seen in two movies this year. She started 2025 with Advait Chandan’s romantic-comedy film, Loveyapa. The film marked her theatrical debut along with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. Next up, she was seen in director Shauna Gautam’s Nadaaniyan.

The teen rom-com marked the acting debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and featured Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, and Jugal Hansraj.

