Im Si Wan UNFOLLOWS Kim Soo Hyun, becoming first 88-liner friend to do so amid Kim Sae Ron dating controversy

Squid Game 2 actor Im Si Wan's recent social media activity gained significant attention among fans. He made a notable move by unfollowing everyone on Instagram except his agency, Plum A&C, as of 9 AM KST on April 2. This decision has raised eyebrows, especially considering the ongoing Kim Sae Ron-Kim Soo Hyun dating controversy. Many considered that it might be his move to cut ties with the Queen of Tears' actor.

Im Si Wan and Kim Soo Hyun were part of the same social circle and thereby were offered to appear together on the MBC variety show, Good Day, along with other 88-liners Jung Hae In, Lee Soo Hyuk and Hwang Kwang Hee. However, due to Kim Soo Hyun's accusations of dating a minor, Kim Sae Ron, the public was infuriated and demanded the former's removal from the project. Not just the show producers, the actors who appeared in the 88-liner episodes with Kim Soo Hyun also faced unwanted situations.

Their Instagram was flooded with fan comments demanding them to unfollow Kim Soo Hyun. Due to their close ties with the actor, fans were even taking to social media to inform their decision to boycott their dramas. Following the escalated controversy, Im Si Wan's unfollowing of Kim Soo Hyun was being interpreted as his response to the mounting pressure from his fans. Some fans praised Im Si Wan for distancing himself from the controversy.

Some others criticized him for not speaking out against Kim Soo Hyun's alleged actions, even after boasting a massive Instagram following of over 3.7 million. Among the massive positive reaction to Im Si Wan's Instagram clean-up, there were comments like “It was probably for the best,” "It might’ve been awkward to unfollow just one person,” “Seems like a wise move,” and “Good timing to do a spring cleaning.” Prior to the cleanup, he was reportedly following 87 accounts.

As for their Good Day appearance, the show producers reduced Kim Soo Hyun's parts in group shots and removed all of his solo shots to avoid a possible boycott of the show.

