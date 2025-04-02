Why did Lee Jong Suk NOT watch girlfriend IU's latest show? When Life Gives You Tangerines actress reveals

IU recently appeared for the post-finale exclusive interview of her romance drama When Life Gives You Tangerines with K-media outlet Edaily Star on April 2. The interview was held at the Ambassador Seoul Pullman Hotel, where she talked about her favorite character from the show and her views about her co-stars. Apart from that, she was also asked some personal questions regarding her thoughts on marriage and her boyfriend Lee Jong Suk's views about her drama.

With the couple IU and Lee Jong Suk often making headlines for their mutual support, the press naturally thought he might have had encouraging words for her latest project. But that was not the case, as both of them were engrossed in their work. IU laughed on hearing the media inquisition about Lee Jong Suk and mentioned that he might not have watched When Life Gives You Tangerines. She revealed the reason was his busy schedule. The actress said, "He’s really busy, so I don’t think he’s had a chance to watch it yet." She, however, mentions not being sure about it, stating, "That’s what I assume anyway."

She then quickly changed the topic back to her drama, mentioning that she was there to talk about her latest project and her on-screen partner Yang Gwan Sik (played by Park Bo Gum). She made a fun remark, "Today marks the end of my promo schedule for When Life Gives You Tangerines, so right now, I only know Yang Gwan Sik." To avoid further questions regarding her dating life, she wittily said, "Maybe tomorrow I’ll be able to talk about my boyfriend again."

IU's fun remark lightened the interview atmosphere and brought smiles to the faces of both fans and reporters in attendance.

IU and Lee Jong Suk, who have been openly dating since December 2022, are reportedly still going strong. Although fans love the couple, they also gushed over IU's chemistry with her on-screen partner, Park Bo Gum. The two of them navigated threat ordeals and kept holding each other's hands until the end, building an ideal image of marriage in everyone's mind. Even IU herself revealed in the interview that she would consider getting married only if she found a "husband like Gwan Sik.”

