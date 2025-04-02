Hyper Knife Episodes 5-6 Recap: Did Choi Deok Hee set Jung Se Ok’s house on fire to cover up a murder or it was an accident?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Hyper Knife.

Hyper Knife is a medical crime thriller that follows the intense rivalry and growth of two brilliant yet unhinged geniuses. Doctor Jung Se Ok (played by Park Eun Bin), who once had a promising career, reunites with her former mentor, neurosurgeon Choi Deok Hee (played by Sul Kyung Gu), the very man responsible for her downfall. In Episodes 5 and 6, Jung Se Ok makes a bold attempt to bring down Choi Deok Hee, while he tightens his grip on her as she faces a police investigation.

With mounting evidence placing Jung Se Ok under intense scrutiny, Choi Deok Hee unexpectedly steps in to protect her. However, when he handles the situation in a way she cannot accept, she is consumed by rage.

In Episode 5, the audience witnesses Choi Deok Hee murdering Myeong Jin Kim, a secret that is eventually revealed. Meanwhile, in a tense conversation, Jung Se Ok and Choi Deok Hee discuss the police discovering dog hair at a crime scene. Since Jung Se Ok owns Rottweilers, she quickly becomes a prime suspect. Choi Deok Hee insists that he is doing everything in his power to protect her, despite their mutual hatred. However, Jung Se Ok firmly declares that she still refuses to operate on him.

Events take a shocking turn when Jung Se Ok’s house unexpectedly catches fire, resulting in the tragic death of her Rottweilers. In the aftermath, she calls Choi Deok-hee, accusing him of setting the fire—not to protect her, but to erase evidence and manipulate her into feeling indebted to him. She believes he wants to break her spirit so that she will ultimately agree to operate on him.

Episode 6 of Hyper Knife starts with two brilliant doctors Jung Se Ok and Choi Deok Hee in an operating room and they are two brilliant minds trying to deliver their best. as she is being guided by her mentor Choi Deok Hee. But the twist is when Jung Se Ok receives a call where she learns that her mentor Choi Deok Hee has limited days and faces any severe brain hemorrhage any day.

Question remains:

- Will Jung Se Ok take down the rivalry shield against Choi Deok Hee to save him?

- To save Jung Se ok does she have to do any murder?

Watch episodes 5 and 6 on Disney+ (JioHotstar in India) and Hulu to find out what the main characters are up to. The 7-8 episode will be released next Wednesday. Till then, stay tuned.

