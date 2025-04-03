Murmur OTT release: Here's where you can watch Richie Kapoor starrer Tamil horror film online

Murmur is a Tamil horror film that was released in theaters on March 7, 2025. The Hemnath Narayanan-directed movie received mixed responses from viewers following its premiere and had a short theatrical run. Now, the film is gearing up for its digital debut, promising a spine-chilling experience for audiences.

Where to watch Murmur

Murmur will start streaming on Tentkotta soon. Making the announcement on X, the streaming giant wrote, "Terror lurks in the shadows! #MurMur, the spine-chilling sensation, premieres this week on #Tentkotta Are you ready?"

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Murmur

Murmur follows a group of content creators—Rishi, Melvin, Ankitha, and Jenifer—who travel to Javadhu Hills to document their journey. They are joined by Kaantha, a local guide. Their trip, meant for vlogging, soon takes an unexpected turn. The film begins with a radio-style voiceover, introducing its documentary format. The group prepares for the trip, engaging in lighthearted conversations.

Their journey from Chennai to the forest is shown in detail. Once they reach their destination, strange events start unfolding. Each character faces challenges that test their decisions. Rishi struggles with focus, Melvin’s ambition leads him into danger, Ankitha’s self-obsession isolates her, and Jenifer’s naivety puts her at risk. As they navigate the unknown, their fate is sealed by their own choices.

With the eerie backdrop of Javadhu Hills, the film follows their descent into fear. What starts as a simple adventure turns into a nightmare.

Cast and crew of Murmur

Murmur is written and directed by none other than Hemnath Narayanan and produced by Prabakaran under the Spk Pictures Private Limited in association with Stand Alone Pictures International. The film stars Richie Kapoor, Devraj Arumugam, Yuvikha Rajendran, and Aria Selvaraj, amongst others.

Jason Williams handles the cinematography, while Rohith takes charge of editing. Kewyn Frederick serves as the sound designer, Hasini Pavithra is the production designer, and Prakash Ramachandran is the costume designer.

