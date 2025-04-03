Suhana Khan, brother Aryan Khan get showered with love from mom Gauri Khan as siblings enjoy night out with cousins; PICS

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan not only enjoy a lovely bond with several Bollywood celebs, but they also share a close relationship with the members of both their families. Hence, they have also ensured their kids share a strong bond with their cousins. A while ago, Gauri was happy to see Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan enjoying a lovely time with their cousins, Arjun Chhiba and Alia Chhiba. Check out some fun pictures!

On April 2, 2025, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram handle and dropped a lovely image of her kids enjoying time with their cousins. In the photo, siblings Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan twinned in matching outfits. Both of them wore black t-shirt/top with a pair of blue denims. They posed with their first cousins, Arjun Chhiba and Alia Chhiba.

Gauri Khan showers hearts on Suhana, Aryan, Arjun and Alia’s picture:

Soon after, Gauri’s B-town friends took to the comments section and dropped adorable reactions. Jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali wrote, “Handsome and beautiful cousins,” while Bollywood wife Shalini Passi, Sanjay Kapoor, Suhana, Maheep Kapoor, Alia Chhiba, and many others dropped multiple red heart emojis.

A day ago, Suhana Khan’s cousin sister Alia also dropped multiple images of her recent trip to Mumbai. While she enjoyed beautiful sunsets and lavish meals with her cousins, she made sure to click several images for memory. Captioning the photos, she expressed, “bombay, bites and big smiles!” The Archies actress penned “Miss uuu” in the captions.

Alia Chhiba drops images from her trip to Mumbai:

Arjun Chhiba wasn’t behind in giving netizens a peek into his night out with Suhana and Aryan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana Khan is all set to make her big screen debut with her father, Shah Rukh Khan. The father-daughter duo will be sharing the screen in director Siddharth Anand’s upcoming movie King with Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, and others.

As for Aryan Khan, he recently stepped into direction with his debut project, Ba*ds of Bollywood, starring Bobby Deol and Lakshya. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the show will premiere on Netflix in the first week of June.

