General Hospital April 2 Episode Recap: Are Carly and Brennan on the Same Page Despite Their Previous Fallout? Find Out

The new episode of General Hospital has promised high intensity of drama as Carly and Brennan get on the same page. However, the alliance seemed to be temporary, as she is not aware of the latter recruiting her daughter as the next great WSB agent. Moreover, Carly and Brennan have been civil with each other after moving on from Valentin’s murder.

On the other hand, Laura and Sonny get together to grab a meal. Since the duo have kept their bitterness for each other aside, they have been getting along well. They have also been reconnecting and focusing on the new found friendship.

Meanwhile, Maxie and Lucas have some tension lingering over them. While the former tried to give Lucas a call, the latter has been stubborn enough. Luca decides to finally drop the ball and not get together with his attorney again. Maxie, being herself, tries to bring happiness back into her friends’ lives.

As for the other residents in Port Charles, Sasha has finally issued a warning. She is fearing the people who might be close to finding out the truth about her baby. Sidwell became the new target, whom Sasha would not want near her.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Morgan Protect Carly Spencer from Danger?