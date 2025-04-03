Amidst dating rumors with Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash’s latest reel saying ‘mera wala kaafi hai’ goes viral: WATCH

Radio jockey Mahvash, rumored to be in a relationship with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, has sparked fresh speculation with her latest Instagram reel. The media personality, who was spotted alongside Chahal during the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai, posted an emotional video. Adding to the buzz, Chahal’s like on the post has left fans convinced that it might be a subtle nod to their rumored romance.

In the video, RJ Mahvash cryptically states, “Koi ladka aayega toh wo hoga bas ek… wohi friend hoga, wohi best friend hoga, wohi boyfriend hoga, wohi husband hoga, mera wala kaafi hai…" She captioned the reel, “Bas ek hi hoga."

See the video here:

Netizens quickly connected the dots, flooding the comments with references to Yuzvendra Chahal. One user wrote, “Chahal bhai ha na?" While another commented, “Yuzi bhai is smiling in the corner." Others pointed out, “Everything is temporary but liked by Yuzi Chahal is permanent."

Fueling the rumors further, fans suspect that Mahvash was in Lucknow during Yuzvendra Chahal’s recent IPL match. Chahal’s team, Lucknow Super Giants, faced off against Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, and Mahvash allegedly shared an Instagram Story from the poolside of the Taj Hotel—coincidentally in the same city as the match. A Reddit user even speculated, "How long are they going to deny it?"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal's personal life continues to be a topic of public interest following his widely discussed divorce from Dhanashree Verma. The separation was legally finalized, with Chahal reportedly agreeing to an alimony of Rs 4.75 crore.

Despite widespread speculation, Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal never publicly revealed the exact reason behind their divorce. However, veteran entertainment journalist Vickey Lalwani claimed that a disagreement over their living arrangements played a key role in their separation.

Following their wedding in December 2020, the couple initially settled in Haryana with Chahal’s parents. However, within days Dhanashree reportedly expressed her wish to move to Mumbai, a decision that allegedly led to tensions between the two.

ALSO READ: Student Of The Year 3: Amid reports of Tusharr Khanna starring with Shanaya Kapoor, actor recalls his request to Karan Johar