EXO’s D.O. and Won Jin Ah share loving glances in new poster of Secret: Untold Melody with changed premiere date

EXO’s D.O. and Won Jin Ah's fantasy romance film Secret: Untold Melody's new review poster shows its leads exchanging sweet glances of love as they are engaging in what connects them to each other, that is music. The movie also got a new premiere date, as announced by its production house on January 20.

In the poster, Kim Yoo Joon (D.O.) and Yoo Jung Ah (Won Jin Ah) are seen sitting on a piano stool in the music room of their school and getting lost in each other's eyes. Kim Yoo Joon is a piano ace who had to give up on his passion after suffering a wrist injury. On returning to Korea, he joins his father's school as a music student. It is during then that he stumbles upon a fellow student, Yoo Jung Ah, playing the piano in the old music room of the school and the two of them bond over their love for the art form.

This high school romance drama is a remake of the 2007 Taiwanese film titled Secret, Secret: Untold Melody. D.O. and Won Jin Ah's movie's premiere date got moved ahead by a day. Originally scheduled to be released on January 28, it will now hit the South Korean theatres on January 27 (Monday). Secret: Untold Melody's review poster includes high ratings and positive reviews from K-media, further increasing the film's anticipation.

On January 20, a short clip from the movie was also released, where Kim Yoo Joon asks for Yoo Jung Ah's phone number but she says that she doesn't own a cellphone and that she is better off without it. It portrays their different approaches to life and Yoo Jung Ah seems like a carefree soul who lives one day at a time, while Kim Yoo Joon, who is curious about her, wants to know more about her.

With the passionate performances of the fresh pairing, D.O. and Won Jin Ah, in the trailer and teaser clips of the movie, fans are eagerly waiting to watch it on the big screen. D.O.'s last acting project was the sci-fi film The Moon (2023). Won Jin Ah’s last film was the rom-com A Year-End Medley, released in the year 2021.

