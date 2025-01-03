EXO’s D.O. and Won Jin Ah navigate love, heartbreak and personal growth in Secret: Untold Melody trailer; watch

The trailer of Secret: Untold Melody launched a few hours ago shows Yoo Joon (D.O.), a piano ace and music student and Jung Ah (Won Jin Ah), another student on the campus, crossing the path by chance. D.O. stumbles upon her in the music room and they bond very naturally, leading to an unexpected development of love connection.

Watch the full trailer of Secret: Untold Melody here:

The fantasy romance film, set to release on January 28 in theatres of South Korea, is a remake of the 2007 Taiwanese film Secret, Secret: Untold Melody. The trailer starts with Yoo Joon playing the piano like there's no tomorrow. Several other students gather around to appreciate the piano prodigy's passion and skill. Curious about the reason for the crowd gathering there, Won Jin Ah asks another model student, In Hee (Shin Ye Eun) about it. In Hee is a talented, charismatic and confident violinist who serves as the class representative for the instrumental music department.

The setting of the fast-paced piano and low-light makes Won Jin Ah's first sight of Yoo Joon very dramatic. Later, the two of them have a chance meeting in the same music room, which was the first of their many later meetings. Won Jin Ah and Yoo Joon develop a special bond while playing the piano and spending time together. However, things go array as the two of them deal with their personal issues.

With miscommunication and misunderstanding, the two of them get distant. Adding on to the tense situation, In Hee suddenly confesses her feelings for Yoo Joon. This hurts Jung Ah even more and the trailer ends with scenes of the two leads, sitting in the music room alone. Jung Ah and Yoo Joon might come clean about their secrets and reveal their true feelings to each other or end the relationship for good.

The first poster of the South Korean film sparked curiosity among fans ever since the release of its first poster. It included a catchy tagline “I’ll cross time to meet you”.

With the launch of the trailer, fans just can't keep calm anymore.

In Hee will be Shin Ye Eun's first film role, ever since her debut in 2018. Her notable character was the younger version of the evil Park Yeon Jin in Netflix’s The Glory (2022-23). D.O.'s last acting project was the sci-fi film The Moon (2023). Won Jin Ah’s last film was A Year-End Medley (2021)