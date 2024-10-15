EXO's Suho, Hyolyn visit India: When and where to attend artists' debut performances at K-Wave Festival in Mumbai, Bengaluru

The K-Wave Festival is making its comeback in 2024 with its second edition in India. This time the concert will be held in Mumbai and Banglore along with a stellar line including mega K-pop stars EXO’s Suho and soloist Hyolyn. a vibrant celebration of K-pop, cuisine, and culture, is crafted to showcase the expanding influence of Korean culture in India.

Organized by Skillbox, this Korean festival highlights the rising popularity of Korean trends and traditions across the country. At this event, the dynamic world of K-pop merges with global diversity, offering a unique experience where renowned K-pop artists and local talents come together for an exciting cultural fusion.

In 2023, the festival debuted with performances from K-pop artists, including Kim Woojin and X:IN. It is expected that this time around the festival will be even bigger and better with many additions included.

K-Wave Festival when and where to watch?

The K-wave Festival returns in October 2024, bringing Korean culture to India with two exciting events. Scheduled for October 18 at Bayview Lawns in Mumbai and October 20 at Phoenix Marketcity (back area) in Bangalore, the festival promises a vibrant mix of K-pop performances, cuisine, and cultural showcases. Tickets start at INR 2,499, offering fans the chance to enjoy live performances from celebrated K-pop artists and local talents. Whether you're in Mumbai or Bangalore, this event is a must for anyone looking to immerse themselves in the growing influence of Korean culture in India.

K-Wave Festival lineup

EXO’s Suho

The event will be graced by Suho from the popular third-generation K-pop group EXO. born Kim Junmyeon, debuted as a member and leader of EXO in the year 2012. The artist made his much-anticipated solo debut on March 30, 2020, with the release of his extended play titled Self-Portrait.

He released his second solo album, Grey Suit, in 2023, following his mandatory military enlistment. Moreover, he made his third solo comeback with albums 1 to 3, along with the title track of the same name.

Additionally, Suho has also ventured into the world of acting and appeared in shows such as One Way Trip, The Universe's Star, Rich Man, Middle School Girl A, and How Are U Bread. Most recently, he appeared in the K-drama Behind Your Touch in 2023. Moreover, in 2024, he starred in the historical series titled Missing Crown Prince.

In 2018, he starred in the musical The Man Who Laughs, where he played a critical role and received praise from the audience. Additionally, he was cast in another musical, Mozart!, in 2023, which took place from June to August at the Sejong Center in Seoul.

Hyolyn

K-pop soloist and former SISTAR member Hyolyn will also be performing at the event. This will be the artist’s second appearance after her special cameo at the K-pop India Contest in 2021.

The former leader and main vocalist of the iconic K-pop girl group SISTAR, has carved out a successful solo career marked by her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence. Known for her versatility, she effortlessly blends genres like pop, R&B, and hip-hop, making her a standout artist in the Korean music scene.

After SISTAR disbanded in 2017, she launched her solo career, delivering hits like Dally, See Sea and Youknowbetter. Beyond her music, Hyolyn is admired for her confident image and unapologetic approach to self-expression, often pushing boundaries in her performances.