EXO's Suho's SU:HOME tour in Europe and Dubai canceled days before concert due to 'insufficient preparation'

EXO’s Suho has made the difficult decision to cancel his highly anticipated SU:HOME tour in Europe and Dubai, just days before the concerts were set to begin. On September 4, an official announcement was posted across social media platforms, leaving fans in shock and disappointment.

The official notice read:

“We regret to inform you that the 2024 SUHO CONCERT SU:HOME IN EUROPE (LONDON, PARIS, DÜSSELDORF, BERLIN, WARSAW) & DUBAI, scheduled from September 10th to 20th, 2024, has been canceled due to insufficient preparations by the local promoter.

SM Entertainment and APPLEWOOD are deeply saddened by this decision. However, it was made with the utmost priority given to the safety of the artist and the audience, as well as to ensure the quality of the concert for the fans. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

For inquiries regarding ticket refunds, please await further details from Twisted Talent, the local promoter who is the direct contractor with the ticket sites.

We hope to see you again in the near future under better circumstances. Thank you for your understanding.”

Meanwhile, fans of Suho can still look forward to his upcoming performance in India at the K-Wave Music Festival in October 2024. This will mark Suho's debut stage performance in India, an event that has generated a lot of excitement among his Indian fanbase. The artist has previously visited India on a private trip, but this will be his first time performing in the country, bringing a new level of anticipation and enthusiasm.

The K-Wave Music Festival will be held in two cities: Mumbai on October 18, 2024, and Bengaluru on October 20, 2024. Suho's participation in the festival adds a significant highlight to the event, as he is set to perform alongside other prominent K-pop artists, including Hyolyn making this a memorable experience for all K-pop enthusiasts in India.

