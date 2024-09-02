Hyolyn CONFIRMED to return to India with performances in Mumbai and Bengaluru; Know dates, location and more

In an exciting development for K-pop fans in India, former SISTAR member Hyolyn has been confirmed as the headliner for the K-Wave Festival this October. The announcement, made on September 2 via the festival's official social media channels, has sparked a wave of anticipation among fans who will soon be get to enjoy to Hyolyn's electrifying performances.

Hyolyn, renowned for her powerhouse vocals and charismatic stage presence, is slated to perform in Mumbai on October 18 and in Bangalore on October 20. This marks her first major appearance in India since her special guest performance at the K-pop India Contest in 2021.

The K-Wave Festival, celebrated for its vibrant showcase of Korean culture, music, and cuisine, promises to be a memorable event, and Hyolyn's headlining spot only adds to its allure. The festival, which has gained significant popularity for bridging cultural gaps through the universal language of music, will feature a variety of activities, including K-pop performances, Korean food stalls, and cultural exhibitions.

Take a look at the announcement here;

Recently, on August 12, she made a much-awaited comeback with her digital single Wait, reaffirming her status as the 'summer queen.' The single has been met with mixed reception, showing her continued evolution as a solo artist since SISTAR's disbandment in 2017. Her solo career has been marked by a series of hits such as Dally, See Sea, and One Way Love, reflecting her versatility and enduring appeal.

Watch the music video for Wait here;

Looking ahead, Hyolyn is set to embark on her 2024 Enchanted Halloween US tour, which kicks off on November 1 in Los Angeles. Following her California debut, she will bring her vibrant performances to Dallas and Seattle. The tour promises to deliver an array of captivating shows, and tickets are already on sale, generating excitement among her international fanbase.

Meanwhile, Hyolyn's career began with SISTAR, a group that became a sensation with their catchy hits like Touch My Body, I Like That, and Shake It. Although the group disbanded in 2017, their influence continues to resonate, as seen in their recent reunion performance on You Hee Yeol's Sketchbook. Hyolyn's solo journey has been equally impressive, marked by her participation in survival shows like Queendom 2 and Queendom Puzzle, as well as variety shows that highlight her talents.

As Hyolyn gears up for her performances in India and prepares for her upcoming tour, her fans around the world eagerly anticipate her next moves, celebrating her enduring impact on the K-pop scene.

