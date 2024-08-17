THROWBACK: When K-pop's Kyu-line; EXO's SUHO, SHINee's Minho, and more explored Mumbai for Exciting India

In 2015, K-pop fans were treated to a unique cultural adventure with the release of Exciting India, also known as Fluttering India or Dugeundugeun India. This special variety show took six beloved idols from top K-Pop groups; EXO’s SUHO, Super Junior’s Cho Kyuhyun, SHINee’s Choi Minho, INFINITE’s Kim Sunggyu, and CNBLUE’s Lee Jonghyun, on a captivating journey through Mumbai, India. Previously, TVXQ’s Shim Changmin was slated to join but was unable to due to his Dome Tour commitments.

Broadcasted on KBS World, the show was more than just an exotic travelogue; it was an insightful exploration of the burgeoning K-Pop scene in India, at a time when it was still finding its footing. The show aimed to address questions about how K-pop could expand its influence in India and offered a glimpse into the idols’ daily lives as they navigated a new culture and language.

Across four episodes, viewers followed the idols' five-day adventure through Mumbai, guided by KBS news reporter Kim Ki Heung. Upon arrival, the group was introduced to Indian cuisine, sampling various dishes for lunch and getting a taste of local culture. They met with the Korean Consulate and encountered enthusiastic, albeit initially unaware, fans at the Gateway of India. Despite some initial unfamiliarity with K-pop, the idols enjoyed interacting with locals and taking pictures.

A memorable part of their journey included watching the Bollywood classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at Maratha Mandir and taking acting lessons in the Dharavi slums. They also visited Yash Raj Studios, where they learned about Bollywood from Mr. Ashish Singh and discovered the presence of South Korean stuntman Mr. Oh Se Yeong working on Shahrukh Khan’s film Fan. Their exploration continued with a visit to the Film City and a surprise early morning news segment where they wore Indian kurtas and interviewed locals at the Gateway of India.

Here’s a glimpse into the show:

The show’s closing moments saw the idols returning to South Korea, with heartfelt letters and video messages from Indian K-pop fans arriving shortly after. Exciting India remains a nostalgic reminder of the early days of K-Pop’s expansion into India and highlights the show’s role in bridging the gap between the two cultures. It’s a delightful mix of humor, discovery, and cultural exchange, capturing the heartfelt and hilarious moments of the idols' journey and serving as a precursor to the Hallyu wave’s growing influence in India.

