Extraordinary You’s Rowoon announces Seoul fan meeting Through That Winter on December 30 and 31; see poster

Rowoon is once again getting ready to meet his fans, who have supported him through thick and thin. The idol-actor has announced Throgh That Winter, his 2024 fan meeting in Seoul on December 30 and 31. This comes as a follow-up on his March fan meeting, which achieved significant success and a warm reaction from the fans.

On November 12, Rowoon announced Through That Wind, his upcoming fan meeting. It is set to be held on December 30 and 31 at the Yonsei University’s Grand Hall in Seoul. FNC Entertainment, his agency, also shared a beautiful poster, brewing excitement for the upcoming event. In the poster, the actor is seen posing with a curious expression and sparkling eyes, as if feeling excited to meet his fans in December.

See Rowoon’s fan meeting announcement poster here:

Meanwhile, pre-sale tickets for this fan meet will be available for fan club members from November 25 at 8 PM KST. General tickets can be purchased on November 28 at 8 PM KST. On the work front, Rowoon is now keeping busy with his many activities including dramas, advertisements, and pictorials. Last year, he earned global praise with three dramas Destined with You, A Time Called You, and The Matchmakers.

Now he is gearing up for his TV comeback with Murky Water (also known as Muddy Stream), an upcoming historical drama. He is set to lead this work as the lead character Seo Yul. He will be seen co-starring The Glory fame Shin Ye Eun and Semantic Error’s Park Seo Ham.

Rowoon started his entertainment career as a K-pop idol. He was a trainee under FNC Entertainment and ultimately debuted with a boy band named SF9 after competing in music survival shows. From 2016 to 2023, he was a member of this group, later parting ways to focus on his on-screen activities.

In 2016, when he debuted with SF9, he also kickstarted his acting career simultaneously with a role in Click Your Heart. Later he starred in dramas like Extraordinary You, School 2017, Fine Me in Your Memory, About Love, The King’s Affection, Tomorrow, She Would Never Know, and more popular dramas.

