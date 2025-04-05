Miley Cyrus’s New Single End of the World Starts Strong on iTunes Despite Singer’s Ongoing Legal Battle

Miley Cyrus’s new single is creating quite a buzz since its release on Friday, April 4. The song End of the World already soared to number 3 on iTunes' Top Songs tally, and fans have been loving the new apocalyptic pop. This single was the first proper song released from her highly anticipated album Something Beautiful.

Advertisement

Taking the impressive debut into account, the single making its way to the Billboard 100 chart seems highly likely. Fans took to X to share their reactions to the song. “IF THIS SONG DOESN'T BECOME A HIT IDK WHAT TF IS WRONG WITH YALL OMG,” one user wrote.

“Song of the year, I’m so serious,” another wrote. One user gushed at the pop star, writing, “Oh Miley Cyrus the woman that you ARE!!!" Another user chimed in, “Her best single in a while, peak Miley.” Although it’s too soon to tell, this song could be one of her biggest hits after Flowers.

Speaking of her Grammy-winning song, Cyrus has been embroiled in a legal battle concerning the single for quite some time. The pop star has been facing a copyright lawsuit for allegedly infringing the Bruno Mars song When I Was Your Man.

The plaintiff is not Mars himself but the financial entity called Tempo Music Investments. Cyrus argued that the complainant lacks the required legal “standing” to pursue their claims. However, the judge reportedly asked Cyrus’s attorneys why the pop star would buy partial shares of a song knowing she could never “enforce” it without permission.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the judge was reluctant to dismiss the case and will issue a written ruling in the upcoming months. Flowers was released in 2023 and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. But the plagiarism accusations have been present since the start.

ALSO READ: Lucy Hale Recalls Auditioning For Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana; Shares How it Inspired Her Acting Career