Lee Seung Gi speaks out on wife Lee Da In’s family's stock manipulation case at About Family press con

Lee Seung Gi is currently gearing up for her upcoming film About Family (also known as Big Family). He attended the recent press conference alongside co-star Kim Yoon Seok, the director of the film, and other cast members. He addressed many personal questions regarding his wife Lee Da In’s controversial family.

On November 12, the press conference for the upcoming comedy film was held at the Lotte Cinema near Konkuk University. During the interview, he received some personal questions involving his wife Lee Da In’s family, which was embroiled in controversies after her stepfather's stock manipulation news came to light. After the case was reopened, leading to a guilty verdict, Lee Seung Gi, through his agency, asked to leave his family alone.

At the recent press conference, he said that he felt like he had caused a misunderstanding by saying that in the previous statement. “I have always mentioned that my wife’s family’s business is my wife’s family’s business, and after marriage, my parents and my wife became independent from my wife’s family," said the actor.

However, he didn’t want to talk about much and responded, “I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to talk more about this. I, too, should act carefully if I have caused any misunderstanding.” For the unversed, Lee Da In, who is also an actress, has faced much criticism after her stepfather was caught manipulating stocks and facing court cases.

Their relationship has also been under public scrutiny for a long time, especially after their marriage, when things escalated. In April 2023, the two tied the knot to each other, starting a new chapter.

On the other hand, through About Family, Lee Seung Gi is returning to the big screen after a few years. In this comedy film, he will portray the role of a superstar monk with a scandalous past. Kim Yoon Seok, who recently starred in the Netflix thriller The Frog, is set to play the role of his father in this upcoming film. Directed by director Yang Woo Seok, About Family is set to hit theaters in South Korea on December 11.

