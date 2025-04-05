Tangled's Live-Action Remake in Jeopardy As Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot's Snow White Bombs at Box Office

Snow White's failure has put the production of Tangled in jeopardy. Fans know that Rachel Zegler's Snow White has been going through a bit of a roller coaster due to many reasons, from bad CGI to alleged tensions between Zegler and Gal Gadot. Once the live-action came out in the theaters, to no one's surprise, it bombed. On Rotten Tomato, it has a less than favorable rating of 40%, and on IMDb, it is at a dismissable 1.6/10.

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the failure of Snow White has Disney second-guessing their next big live-action remake, Tangled. Insiders told the publication that even though the studio has already hired Better Man director Michael Gracey and director-screenwriter of 2022 hit Do Revenge, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the executives have put the remake of Rapunzul's story on pause.

As per reports, Robinson has already started working on a script for Tangled, but now that the studio is pulling the breaks on the project for the time being, it is not clear when the screenplay will be ready.

Snow White's box office turnout has been nothing short of disastrous. Disney had reportedly put USD 270 million into making the live-action of their first-ever animated movie on the big screens, and it only earned a little over a quarter of the budget at USD 70 million domestically. However, globally it did a smudge better at USD 146 million worldwide.

Advertisement

This could be the result of many controversies that surrounded the film's promotions. Reportedly due to the backlash for the film, Disney rolled back many of its promotional activities for its premiere, keeping it low-key.

ALSO READ: US Box Office: Snow White reflects a harsh drop in its worldwide collection in the 2nd weekend