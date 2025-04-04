Bollywood Newswrap, April 4: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan mourn Manoj Kumar's demise; Akshay Kumar was 1st choice for Kartik Aaryan's high-concept comedy?

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Today, April 4, 2025, was filled with many updates in Bollywood. This newswrap is here for your help if you missed out on anything important. From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan mourning the demise of Manoj Kumar to Akshay Kumar reportedly being the first choice for Kartik Aaryan starrer high-concept comedy, here are the top headlines of the day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of April 4, 2025:

1. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan pay tribute to Manoj Kumar

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passed away today. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan penned heartfelt notes honoring his legacy. Salman said, “Manoj Kumar Ji… a true legend. Thank you for the unforgettable films and memories…” SRK wrote, “A legend in every sense. His films shaped an era and left a mark on our cinema. Thank you, sir. You will always be ‘Bharat’ to us.”

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourns Manoj Kumar’s death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief about Manoj Kumar’s passing. He shared, “Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films.”

3. Kartik Aaryan’s high-concept comedy film was first offered to Akshay Kumar?

According to Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar was the first choice for Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s high-concept comedy film starring Kartik Aaryan. The portal’s source shared that Akshay refused the project because he wasn’t convinced by the snake vs human conflict.

4. Janhvi Kapoor’s beau Shikhar Pahariya celebrates his birthday with her

An inside picture from Shikhar Pahariya’s birthday bash recently surfaced on the internet. In the photo, he was seen posing with Janhvi Kapoor. Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina were also part of the celebration.

5. RJ Mahvash on her relationship status amid dating rumors with Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has been rumored to be dating RJ Mahvash. The latter recently opened up about her relationship status in a recent interview with Yuvaa. She revealed that she was single.

