Fight for My Way Quiz: How well do you know the Park Seo Joon-Kim Ji Won starrer rom-com?
Fight for My Way was released on May 22, 2017. As the drama turns 7, take the quiz to test how much you remember of the romance comedy.
Fight for My Way clocked 7 years on May 22, 2024. The romance comedy was released in 2017 and starred Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won in the main roles. Not only does the drama focus on their love lives, but the main theme of the series is dreams and the struggle one has to go through to achieve them.
More about Fight for My Way
Fight for My Way is a happy K-drama starring Park Seo Joon, Kim Ji Won, Ahn Jae Hong, Song Ha Yoon and Choi Woo Shik. The drama talks about the dreams and hopes of the youth and the struggle one goes through to achieve it. It is an inspiring story filled with comedy and romance. All the main characters live their lives as it comes to them and they are internally struggling to fulfil their dreams and passions. The drama explores the all-pervasive theme of struggle and harsh reality while also showcasing how one overcomes challenges.
