Which NBA Teams Do Tom Brady, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Other NFL Stars Support? FIND OUT

To all the fans of Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Aaron Rodgers, and many other NFL stars, have you ever thought about what National Basketball Association (NBA) franchises your favorite players support?

Amid the ongoing NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics, we take a look at some high-profile NFL stars showing off their love and admiration for these basketball teams.

Top NFL players and their favorite NBA teams ft Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and more

While basketball fans are now divided between two teams, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes recently seemed to be providing their support to the opposite teams fighting for the NBA Championship this year.

For Brady, it's the Boston Celtics! The franchise posted a video “narrated by Tom Brady” ahead of Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was heard poking fun at every fan base who chanted “We want Boston.”

While the video begins, the five-time Super Bowl MVP says, “You want Boston? Take it from me; that's a bad idea.” The Hall of Famer then mentions some past opponents like “Heat, Cleveland, Knicks, and Indy” before he concludes with, “Right now, you're gonna want anyone but Boston.”

On the other hand, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes, similar to Brady, narrated for the Mavericks. “Nobody expected the Mavs," says the Chiefs’ quarterback. “Nobody wanted the Mavs. But nobody can deny that you've earned it,” he further says.

Advertisement

So which team do the retired New England Patriots quarterback and the current star QB support? Let us find out, along with some other high-profile NFL stars.

Tom Brady

While Tom Brady recently gave his voice for the Boston Celtics’ hype video ahead of the NBA Finals kicking off, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was previously captured attending a few games for the franchise.

Nevertheless, a report on Boston.com states that he is not a fan of one team. Can a person be a fan of two rival franchises? It seemed like Brady was! He loved both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics, enjoying the Larry Bird vs Magic Johnson rivalry.

Additionally, the 46-year-old as per the aforementioned source, is said to be a fan of legendary icon Kobe Bryant of the LA Lakers. Since the Lakers are not in the Finals this year, it's easy for him to support the Celtics against the Mavs.

Advertisement

However, as per Tom E. Curran of CSNNE.com, Brady once revealed that he “grew up loving the Warriors.” The former NFL player also praised Stephen Curry and is a “big fan” of Jerry West.

West, who recently passed away on June 12 this year and was the inspiration for the NBA logo, has been a member of the Warriors executive board since 2011. Brady stated that he loved “how Jerry West helped build the team.”

Patrick Mahomes

It is clear for Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is a dedicated Dallas Mavericks fan. The 28-year-old is often seen attending games and showing off his support for the franchise.

His most recent attendance to support the side courtside against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center was evidence of his admiration for the team. He went with his wife Brittany Mahomes and teammate Travis Kelce.

Advertisement

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is a known Charles Barkley fan. During his appearance on Rhodes Scientist on "NBA on TNT, last year, while he revealed he didn't actually like his name “Travis,” the tight end loved the former NBA legend so much that he wanted to change his name after the retired NBA star who is regarded as one of the greatest power forwards in the league.

The three-time Super Bowl champion said, “Chuck was my favorite basketball player.” He continued, “There were a few other than Charlies that were on the movie screen that I that I love, too, but, I mean, Chuck was by far my favorite basketball player.”

The now television analyst on TNT and CBS Sports played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, and Houston Rockets

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has shown his support for the Chicago Bulls since he was growing up. The former Green Bay Packers star revealed on the Pardon My Take podcast, “I grew up a Bulls fan.”

However, the New York Jets quarterback has a minority stake in Milwaukee Bucks ownership in 2018. Both sides play in the same division of the league, in the Eastern Conference.

Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow, the Athens, Ohio native who kicked off his college career at Ohio State, is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. The player is a huge fan of former player Matthew Dellavedova and was seen offering his support for his comeback when the 33-year-old point guard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency.

Advertisement

The Australian point guard even gave a shout-out to the Cincinnati Bengals’ star as he wished Burrow for the College Football Playoff in a six-second video.

Not to forget the viral picture of 17-year-old Burrow wearing LeBron James' Cavaliers jersey.

The Cincinnati star showed off his happiness when the forward returned to the team after four years of winning two NBA championships.